Offshore Wind Will Create Good Jobs and Boost New Jersey’s Economy

With burgeoning state and federal government support, it’s clear New Jersey is poised to become the nation’s leader in offshore wind energy, providing a win-win situation for the economy, environment and the highly-skilled union building and construction trades industry.

The state is taking action to meet the threats from climate change head-on. Gov. Phil Murphy’s Energy Master Plan calls for renewables like wind and solar to meet 100 percent of the state’s energy needs by 2050. Recently, Murphy applauded the Biden administration’s Notice of Intent to advance Ocean Wind, leading to the nation’s largest offshore wind farm — calling it a monumental step toward the state’s clean energy goals. Construction is planned to begin in the early 2020s, with expected commissioning in 2024.

If all offshore wind does is bring cleaner, sustainable energy to New Jersey and offer the state a leg up in the fight against climate change, that would be huge. But offshore wind will also bring family-supporting union jobs. Planned construction of Ocean Wind, a 1,100-megawatt project backed by Danish offshore wind energy developer Ørsted will create a new industry with high-skill careers for thousands of people.