What To Know and Do After a Slip and Fall Accident Whether it was from a cracked sidewalk, snowy parking lot, or freshly-mopped floor in a grocery store, slip and fall accidents are no laughing matter. Not only are they embarrassing, but they can be downright injurious. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every five falls can cause serious injuries, including head traumas or bone fractures. Each year, millions of Americans suffer from injuries due to slips, trips, and falls. If you experienced a slip and fall, you could be entitled to compensation. What To Do Following a Slip and Fall After a slip and fall, you may feel embarrassed, alarmed, and even frightened. However, it’s important to take the appropriate actions after your accident to ensure your safety. Here are four things you should do immediately after a slip and fall. 1. Seek immediate medical attention. If you think you’ve been hurt, even if the injuries are minor, it’s crucial to get the proper medical attention. Besides ensuring your well-being, it will serve as evidence that you were injured as a result of the accident. 2. Document the scene of the accident and your injuries. After you receive medical attention, you’ll need to place the property owner on notice without delay and gather the names and contact information of any witnesses. These steps can preserve essential evidence in your personal injury claim. If possible, also take photos of the exact spot you fell, in addition to risky conditions, such as ice or wet floors. 3. Tell the property owner. If the fall happened at a store, notify the property owner as soon as possible. If it happened in a residential setting, such as an apartment complex or friend’s house, report the incident to the homeowner or property manager. 4. Contact a personal injury attorney. If you want to consider or pursue legal action, contact a personal injury lawyer early on. This can expedite your case. South Jersey’s Trusted Personal Injury Attorneys If you have been the victim of a slip, trip and fall, contact the experienced attorneys at Hyberg, White & Mann today. We are one of the most trusted law firms in South Jersey and fight hard to get you the compensation you deserve.