In 2020, when the country reached its peak of unemployed and uninspired people, not many would have taken the leap of faith Shadea Murphy, now 27, made when she decided to start her own business.

She admittedly didn’t have much experience in running a business or bartending, but she had a dream and a vision for her future. She put in the time and work to improve her skill set and persistently pursued her goal. Two years later, Spiked Delights, a mobile bartending service, became popular at events around the east coast from Atlantic County to Georgia.

“I started investing in my knowledge and went to bartending school in Pennsylvania,” said Murphy. “Once I came back (to the area), that’s when I started doing little parties and private events. After my first event it kind of just blew up and took off.”

Participating in at least one or two events per week, Spiked Delights provides a unique experience to any special occasion. Featuring mocktails, custom cocktails, and three educated bartenders, Murphy and her team bring the party to people of all ages.

Her ability to bring the fun earned her several entries and she’s one to keep an eye on.

Starting a business led to many successes, community support and other perks, such as meeting celebrities, but there were also challenges that occurred as well.

“Having to learn kind of everything on my own,” Murphy said, “I just don’t know everything, so I’m learning from scratch.”

Becoming a first-time business owner changed Murphy’s life, and the challenges, successes and support given by others keeps her driven to achieve more. She hopes to keep growing the business to make it a national company.

“I want this to be a household name one day. I see myself doing this for the rest of my life and having teams stationed in different areas and basically running it like a franchise,” Murphy said.