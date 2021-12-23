McFadden Catering announces 2 new Atlantic County wedding locations

Are you looking for the perfect wedding venue, a refined getaway for a corporate outing, or a space for any other manner of catered event? McFadden Catering is proud to present the grand opening of The Sunset Pavilion, a beautiful new locale perfect for hosting your next event!

Seated right by the green at the John F. Gaffney Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township, this new space holds up to 250 guests, features excellent catering services with buffet and sit-down dinners, and an interior dance floor. While the location lends itself perfectly for a golf outing, even those with no interest in the sport will enjoy the beautiful views of the well-kept greenery and landscaping.

Finding an event space with compatible availability can be difficult, especially during the holidays, so take advantage of this grand opening and book today — all dates are available at this brand-new venue!

In addition to The Sunset Pavilion opening, McFadden Catering’s beloved Lakeside Manor is celebrating a grand re-opening, freshly renovated and ready to serve as a venue for a picturesque beach wedding on the sandy shores of Lake Lenape.