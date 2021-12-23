McFadden Catering announces 2 new Atlantic County wedding locations

Are you looking for the perfect wedding venue, a refined getaway for a corporate outing, or a space for any other manner of catered event? McFadden Catering is proud to present the grand opening of The Sunset Pavilion, a beautiful new locale perfect for hosting your next event!
Seated right by the green at the John F. Gaffney Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township, this new space holds up to 250 guests, features excellent catering services with buffet and sit-down dinners, and an interior dance floor. While the location lends itself perfectly for a golf outing, even those with no interest in the sport will enjoy the beautiful views of the well-kept greenery and landscaping.
Finding an event space with compatible availability can be difficult, especially during the holidays, so take advantage of this grand opening and book today — all dates are available at this brand-new venue!
In addition to The Sunset Pavilion opening, McFadden Catering’s beloved Lakeside Manor is celebrating a grand re-opening, freshly renovated and ready to serve as a venue for a picturesque beach wedding on the sandy shores of Lake Lenape.
Featuring indoor and outdoor accommodations, beautiful landscaping, and a stunning view of a historic lighthouse, this location is sure to make for countless unique photo opportunities. Events at the Lakeside Manor have the same capabilities as those at The Sunset Pavilion, serving 250 guests and providing a dance floor. The Lakeside Manor at Lake Lenape is newly improved and ready to serve as the perfect place for a rustic, beach-themed wedding or event.
McFadden Catering has been serving all manner of ceremonies, cocktail parties, and charity events for over 30 years, building a reputation as a trusted and respected family-owned business. In addition to the three decades of on-the-job experience satisfying clients, owner Kevin McFadden has a decorated culinary education background, attending The Culinary Institute of America at their primary campus at Hyde Park, New York, and Le Cordon Bleu’s international culinary school in London.
Menus are tailored specifically for the event, and blend quality, nutrition, and taste. The upmost care and dedication goes into preparing the food, presenting it in a mouth-watering fashion, and sourcing the finest quality ingredients, such as fresh herbs and spices.
McFadden Catering has served hundreds of events, and as he would say, “Our Reputation Speaks for Itself.” With overwhelmingly positive feedback on popular wedding planning sites such as “WeddingWire” and “the knot”, McFadden Catering is excited to add your event to the ever-growing list of successful operations and happy customers.
On top of catering at these two new and renovated locations, McFadden Catering offers excellent catering off-site. They are a preferred caterer of the Estate at Eagle Lake, and Collingswood Grand Ballroom among many others. Visit mcfaddencatering.com for more information, sample menus, and a gallery of stunning wedding photographs sure to inspire your own. Email mcfaddencatering@gmail.com or call 609-820-0200 for a free consultation, and start planning the event of your dreams!