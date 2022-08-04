A Contracting Nightmare that Ended Up with a Happy Ending

At times it may seem like there is someone out to scam you around every corner. According to The Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion in 2021, a 70% increase from 2020. From the relentless assault of text messages, robocalls, and email scams, to deceitful car mechanics and dishonest dentists—the consumer’s guard is always up. These scams even extend into our most intimate dealings, our home. According to The New York Post, “One in three American homeowners have fallen victim to a home renovation scam,” (NYPost.com).

Sadly, no one is immune from these scams, even the most vulnerable. The Malc-Juliano family experienced the callousness of a home contractor scam first-hand. Their 15-year-old son, Logan, has quadriplegia cerebral palsy. “At the time, I had to carry Logan upstairs, use a small bathtub to give him a bath, and then physically transfer him from the bathtub to his bed. It was becoming unsafe,” says Aruna, Logan’s mother. So, they hired a contractor to convert an area on their first floor into a wheelchair-accessible bedroom and bathroom. “We interviewed several contractors and honestly thought we had done our due diligence,” Aruna says. They hired their contractor, had blueprints made, obtained all necessary permits, and paid their contractor $23,000. “We gave the contractor a check pre-covid, and they never started the job. We had to hire an attorney and eventually settled out-of-court,” Aruna says.

Fast-forward to round two. AFD Construction took over the job. They had to start from the beginning but were able to complete the job and give Logan his own accessible space. “We feel truly happy and blessed to have found Ryan and his crew [AFD Construction]. He is honest and kept his word,” Aruna says. AFD (Alexander Fine Design) Construction not only finished the extensive renovation but also went a step above. Once the job was complete, AFD held a parade with their work trucks for Logan and donated gift cards to Logan to help set up his new bedroom. “My company philosophy has always been people over profit,” says Ryan Alexander, owner of AFD Construction. While this scam is atrocious, plenty of good companies are out there. You just need to know what to look for.

Ryan Alexander has some tips to help you hire a legitimate home renovation contractor and to avoid getting scammed. “This is definitely a buyer-be-ware market. In my position, I come across a lot of jobs like this, especially since covid. Unfortunately, it seems like many people thought they could make an easy dollar, only to discover that they were in over their heads,” Alexander says. So, before speaking to prospective contractors, you should contact your local building department and ask for recommendations. “Building departments can recommend contractors that have a demonstrated work history and longevity,” Alexander says.

Once you have a list of recommended contractors together and begin to contact them, the first thing you should ask is to see their contractor’s license and ID. “As a homeowner, you only want to hire a licensed and insured contractor. If you hire a contractor that’s not licensed and insured and they damage your home or get hurt on the job, the homeowner is responsible. Whereas a licensed and insured contractor has insurance that will cover any damage or injuries,” Alexander says. You can also go to NJConsumerAffairs.gov to check on a contractor’s license.

Next, don’t necessarily go with the cheapest quote when the quotes come in. “It’s crucial to remember that you are inviting someone into your home. They will learn about your daily routine, where you keep your key and when your kids are home. You want someone professional that you can trust,” Alexander says. Unfortunately, many dishonest contractors will give extremely low prices that aren’t feasible. Legitimate contractors have several fees, including commercial insurance, worker’s compensation insurance, and other miscellaneous commercial fees, so if you get a quote that’s significantly lower than the others, that is likely a clue that the contractor is not on par.

“Once you’re happy with a quote, get job details, costs, and the payment schedule in writing before signing a contract. Make sure to schedule payments at various stages of completion so that you’re not paying for work that hasn’t been finished or isn’t to your liking,” Alexander says. When work has begun, Alexander also recommends keeping detailed records and receipts of everything.

Other red flags to look out for include contractors who pressure you into leaving a deposit to guarantee a place on the schedule and contractors who ask for more than half of the total cost before the job begins. “When I bid on a job, I bid honestly. I don’t care if I lose out on a job. I just want to make sure that people are choosing the right companies. It’s a lot easier and more cost-effective to do a job right the first time, rather than trying to fix subpar work,” Alexander says.

For all of your home renovation needs and questions, you can find Ryan Alexander and AFD Construction at 609-226-6231 or go to AFDConstructionLLC.com.