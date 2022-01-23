 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community helpers
0 Comments
COMMUNITY HELPERS

Community helpers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Since December 2021, the Atlantic City Free Public Library, in partnership with the T-Mobile Company and city nonprofit organizations, has distributed Android tablets to low-income households who lack access to connected devices and broadband access to the internet, and to city nonprofit organizations to give to their clients, as part of the library’s Atlantic City Digital Inclusion Project. As of mid-January, the library had distributed all 1,000 of the tablets it had received. There was no cost to those who received tablets. The project is part of the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program established by the Federal Communication Commission to provide funding for libraries for the purchase of connected devices and broadband connections for use by students and library patrons. The tablets came pre-loaded with icons for the library’s website. The project is scheduled to end June 30, when devices are due to be returned to the library.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News