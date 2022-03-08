Community calendar

Events
Wednesday, March 9
JOB SKILLS LAB: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 27; receive assistance with job-related tasks, including looking for job openings, creating a resume, writing a cover letter and setting up an email address; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
NOR’EASTER NICK PRESENTATION: 10:30 a.m. to noon; virtual program presented by the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
SHARING AND CARING SERIES: 7 to 8:15 p.m. March 9, April 13, May 11; March 9: “Receiving Joy”; learn practices for cultivating meaning and finding joy; virtual program hosted by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic County. 609-822-1108 or JFSAtlantic.org.
WEEKLY WEDNESDAY OPEN GAMING: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; open gaming; masks required; Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 10
‘HAPPY SPRING! HAPPY EVERYTHING!’: 6 to 7 p.m.; for adults; fun night of creative rubber stamping; Atlantic County Library System, 201 15th St. S., Brigantine; registration required. 609-266-0110 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
‘MAKE YOUR OWN BODY BUTTER’: 2 to 3 p.m.; for adults; learn how to mix essential oils with carrier oils to make body butter for healthy living; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Friday, March 11
BEGINNER BEEKEEPING WORKSHOPS: 7 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through April 1; learn what you need to be a successful beekeeper; classes are a mix of text, lecture, videos and hands on; Rutgers Extension Building, 355 Court House S. Dennis Road, Middle Township. 609-861-0913.
HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU WINTER FESTIVAL 2022: 4:30 to 8 p.m. March 11, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 12; Greek Food, Gyros, Cheese and Spinach Pies, Shish Kebabs, Salads, Baklava Galaktoboureko; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.
HSHS PRESENTS: DISNEY’S ‘NEWSIES THE MUSICAL’: 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 11, 12, 2 p.m. March 13; Holy Spirit High School, 500 S. New Road, Absecon; $12 adults, $10 students and senior citizens. 609-646-3000 or HolySpiritHighSchool.com.
MEMOIR WORKSHOP: 10:30 a.m. to noon; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Virtual Program. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
SECOND FRIDAY RECEPTION: 6 to 8 p.m. second Fridays; celebrate the opening of newest galleries; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.
Saturday, March 12
WEEKLY SATURDAY OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays; join friends to play mah-jongg, scrabble, canasta or pinochle; masks required; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403 or LongportPublicLibrary.org.
Monday, March 14
ART HOUSE FILM NIGHT: 5 to 7 p.m.; watch “Perfumes,” one of the many free Kanopy movies available with your library card; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
‘SCRABBLE NIGHTLI’: 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 14, 21, April 4, 18, May 2, 16; join the Scrabblers for word play; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Dining out
Sunday, March 13
GREATER ATLANTIC CITY CHAPTER OF UNICO ANNUAL PASTA DINNER: noon to 5 p.m.; annual pasta dinner; Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave., Atlantic City. UNICOAC.org.
Tuesday, March 15
SOUTH JERSEY PLAYERS DINNER THEATER: 6 to 9 p.m. March 15, 22; South Jersey Players and Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor have collaborated to offer a theater/dining event; buffet followed by five short plays; Aroma restaurant, 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; $45. 347-920-6399 or SouthJerseyPlayers.org.
For kids
Wednesday, March 9
KIDS CRAFT NIGHT: ST. PATRICK’S DAY: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; for ages 6 to 12; register each child individually; make a fun St. Patrick’s Day-themed craft; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PLAYDATE AT THE LIBRARY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 23; for ages 6 to 36 months; enjoy stories, rhymes and songs designed to develop early literacy skills with your little one; Atlantic County Library System, 40 Farragut Ave., Hamilton; registration required. 609-625-2776 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORIES AND SONGS: 10 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays through May 25; join Miss Linda for stories, songs, and rhymes for children 2 and younger; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STORY TIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m. March 9, 16, 23; for ages 5 and younger and their caregivers; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
TEEN GAME NIGHT: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; for teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to a Teen Game Program; Vineland Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 10
123 READ & SING: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3, 10, 31; open to ages 1 1/2 to 5 and their caregivers; books, songs, and play; Atlantic County Library System, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-2352 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 3, 10; ages 3 to 5; songs, stories; Atlantic County Library System, 1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township; registration required. 609-927-8664 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
SCIENCE NIGHT FOR KIDS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; aged 6 to 10; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Saturday, March 12
MOVIE MATINEE: 1 to 3 p.m. March 5, 12, 19, 26; for kids and parents; sit back, enjoy an afternoon movie; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
RAINBOW SUN CATCHERS: 11 a.m. to noon; for ages 5 and older; make a colorful rainbow craft; Atlantic County Library System, 6500 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor; registration required. 609-823-4614 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
STORYTIME FOR TOTS: 10 to 11 a.m. March 5, 12, 19, 26; for ages 3 to 5; Atlantic County Library System, 33 Martin Luther King Junior Ave., Pleasantville; registration required. 609-641-1778 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Monday, March 14
CRAFT-TO-GO: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; for kids; stop by and pick up a fun take-home craft; Atlantic County Library System, 801 Shore Road, Somers Point. 609-927-7113 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; for ages 2 to 4; latest books and some old favorites will help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning; Atlantic County Library System, 134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City; registration required. 609-804-1063 or AtlanticLibrary.org.
Groups
Wednesday, March 9
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Fridays, through April; beginners class for non-native, English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
ITALIAN CULTURE: 4:30 to 6 p.m. second Wednesdays through May; meet at the library with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
LIFE IN WAVES — ONLINE WORKING WOMEN’S GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays; support and discussion group for women in the workplace; hosted by Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, March 10
AL-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St., Mays Landing.
FAMILY MEETING SUPPORT GROUP: 10 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; support group for family members of individuals who live with a mental health concern. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Saturday, March 12
SOUTHERN NJ AFRICAN VIOLET CLUB: 10 a.m. to noon second Saturdays; Elwood Volunteer Fire Dept., 414 Elwood Road, Mullica Township; discuss plant care tips and needs; open to all; no membership fees; masks required and COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. snjavc.org or email snjavc.violet@gmail.com or Facebook@southernnewjerseyafricanvioletclub.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, March 9
DEALING WITH DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online support group for those living with depression. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
EXPLORING SPIRITUALITY ONLINE WELLNESS GROUP: noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; hosted by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; wellness group exploring themes of faith, hope, sense of purpose, and fulfilment. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
SIBLING MEETING: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. second Wednesdays; meeting for siblings of adults with serious and persistent mental health concerns; support, education, coping strategies, resources and more; hosted by the Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 973-571-4100 or MHAAC.info.
WELL WEDNESDAY: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays; mix of wellness events and opportunities to socialize; Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Thursday, March 10
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Friday, March 11
NICOTINE ANONYMOUS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays; fellowship of men and women helping each other to live free of nicotine; 351 Cincinnati Ave., Egg Harbor City; free. 609-602-5701, 609-965-4847 or 609-226-4193.
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays; virtual classes; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Sunday, March 13
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Monday, March 14
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Thursday, March 10
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Saturday, March 12
HORNS A PLENTY — JAZZ SAXOPHONES FROM THE 40s: 5 to 7 p.m., presented by South Jersey Jazz Society; “Hear, Here!” program of social listening and learning with discussion; Maurice Porter shares his playlist; participants also may bring recorded music from personal collections; The Listening Room at The Ocean City Arts Center, 1735 Simpson Ave, Ocean City; free and open to the public. 609-399-7628 or oceancityartscenter.org.
Thursday, March 10
CHRISTIANITY EXPLORED COURSE: Thursdays through March 17; 7-week course that explores the Christian faith, Who Jesus is, why He came and had to die; for anyone who would like to learn more about Christianity, you don’t need to know anything about the Bible; free dinner included with each session; Greentree Church, 125 Schoolhouse Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-927-3838 or Greentree.org/CE. Friday, March 11
BETH ISRAEL CELEBRATES PURIM: 5:30 p.m. to March 11, 11:30 a.m. March 13; Beth Israel celebrates Purim with Whole Megillah Shabbat; 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
