Community calendar

EVENTS
Saturday, June 5
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
LIGHTHOUSE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. through June 6; Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies; $12 per film, $125-all films only, $175 all access. 609-315-7898 or LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, 12; “About Boating Safely”; basic safe boating class; $60 includes all training materials, textbook and final exam; plan to arrive 15-minutes early; lunch will not be provided; St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City. 609-399-4299 or uscgaux-ocnj.org.
COMEDY NIGHT FOR THE MILLVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: 7 to 10 p.m.; comedy night presented by Ginger Ninja Productions, headliners Doug Karpf (Comedy Cellar, Borgata, performed for US Armed Forces), Matt Jenkins (Comedy Cove, Rhino Comedy) and host Natty Bumpercar (Greenwich Village Comedy Club); NJ Motorsports Park Officers Club, 47 Warbird Drive, Millville, $25 per person, $10 discount if you purchase a table for six. 856-825-2600 or Millville-NJ.com.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
DRESS YOUR PET PARADE AND CONTEST: 10 to 11:30 a.m.; registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Glyn Neath Pavilion between Dawes Avenue and Wilmont Avenue along Atlantic Avenue in Somers Point; sponsored by the Somers Point Historical Society; rain date, June 12; Somers Point Bike Path, Atlantic Avenue, Somers Point, $10 day-of registration. 609-927-2900 or SomersPointHistory.org.
HISTORY CENTER LECTURE: REMEMBERING D-DAY: 1 to 2 p.m.; virtual presentation detailing the history of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 2 to 5 p.m.; takeout only, rain or shine; bring a personal care item for our local veterans at the Vineland Memorial Home; net proceeds will be donated to the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery Burial Pavilion; Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2384 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, $5. 856-691-4278 or RedeemerVineland.org.
VINELAND VINTAGE & VARIETY YARD SALE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; local business vendors, a gift basket raffle, food and refreshments; Vineland Vintage & Variety Yard Sale, 108 S. Seventh St., Vineland. 856-691-1111 or DiscoverVinelandHistory.org.
WEST CAPE MAY STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 22nd annual Strawberry Festival; more than 80 vendors; live music; rain date June 6; Backyard Park, 732 Broadway, West Cape May. 609-886-0412.
Sunday, June 6
LE TOUR DE DOWNBEACH FAMILY FRIENDLY BIKE RIDE: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Ventnor City and the Margate Business Association co-host the Le Tour de Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride; 14-mile bicycle tour begins in Ventnor; rain date June 13; Le Tour de Downbeach, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk, Ventnor; $25 pre-registration, $20 families of four or more; $30, $25 day-of. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DINING OUT
Saturday, June 5
HOLY TRINITY DRIVE THRU: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 5, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 6; rain or shine; lamb and chicken gyros, chicken souvlaki, pastitsio, cheese and spinach pies, gyro Greek salad and small side salad, our famous baklava and galaktoboureko; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township. 609-653-8092 or HolyTrinityFestival.com.
FUNDRAISERS
Sunday, June 6
SEASHORE GARDENS RUN AND HEALTH WALK: noon to 3 p.m.; 11th annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk; held virtually; $30. 609-404-4848 or SeashoreGardens.org/5k.
FOR KIDS
Saturday, June 5
TEEN ADVISORY GROUP VIRTUAL MEETING: 2 to 3 p.m.; Teen Advisory Group (TAG), volunteering group for ages 13-18; help the library plan youth programs, assist library staff with tasks, and advise the library on the materials and resources that children and teens want and need; virtual program; Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Monday, June 7
DADDY & ME ACTIVITY KIT PICK UP: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; pick up craft and enjoy some quality time with that special dad in your life; open to all families in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
GOLF
Saturday, June 5
ST. VINCENT’S 20TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC: noon registration and lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start; St. Vincent de Paul Regional School’s 20th Annual Golf Tournament; dinner, awards, auction; Green Tree Golf Course, 1030 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township, $80. 609-625-1565 or SVDPRS.com.
GROUPS
Saturday, June 5
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 6
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Saturday, June 5
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 6
RE-ENVISIONING THE MIDDLE EAST ECO SYSTEMS WITH RABBI COHEN: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies; Rabbi Michael Cohen will speak about the relationships between Palestinian and Israeli students and the amazing programs they’ve created; hosted by Temple Beth Shalom via Zoom. 609-266-0403 or Sashul.org.
MUSIC
Saturday, June 5
ROCKABILLY UPRISING: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; day of 50s-style entertainment with a modern twist; live music, a classic pin-up contest with prizes and vendors; rain date June 6; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Unit 96, Galloway Township, free. 609-652-5200 or HistoricSmithville.com.
RELIGION
Sunday, June 6
ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays; held via Zoom; presented by Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.
Contact: 609-272-7295
