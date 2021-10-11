Community calendar

Events
Monday, Oct. 11
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
ART HOUSE FILM: ‘THELMA’: 5 to 6:30 p.m.; Art House Film at the library; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
KNITTING: 3 to 4 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 25; knitting at the library; virtual event hosted by Avalon Library. AvalonLibrary.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
DOG OBEDIENCE CLASSES: 7 to 8 p.m.; Pinelands K-9 Club, Inc. will hold puppy and beginner through advanced level classes; fee for a six-week session is $120 with proof of vaccines; David C. Wood 4-H Center, 3210 Route 50, Hamilton. 609-432-9447 or PinelandsK9Club.com.
VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Program, offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join for discussion about the film, “Worth.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Oct. 15
‘BEEHIVE THE 60’S MUSICAL’: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 2 p.m. Oct. 17; Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City; $20, $18 senior citizens. 609-398-1118.
Monday, Oct. 18
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
GENEOLOGY WORKSHOP: VIRTUAL EVENT: 10 a.m.; presented by Avalon Free Library; online genealogy recourses with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Fundraisers
Saturday, Oct. 16
ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.
For kids
Monday, Oct. 11
OUT OF SCHOOL ACTIVITIES: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; after school program; 119 W. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-457-8125.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 26; join Miss Linda for storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; Avalon Free Public Library, 235 32nd St., Avalon. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Golf
Thursday, Oct. 21
VETERANS UNITED MILITARY MEMORIAL MUSEUM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: registration 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m.; Atlantic Golf Course, 261 Country Club Blvd., Little Egg Harbor Township; $125 per person; advance registration open. 609-513-6454 or email vummm1@yahoo.com.
Groups
Monday, Oct. 11
‘GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 25; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
ITALIAN CULTURE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 4:30 to 6 p.m.; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Monday, Oct. 18
SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE ONLINE GROUP : 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; for those who lost someone to suicide; via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
MONTHLY VIRTUAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; hosted by Alzheimer’s Association; for caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the disease; facilitated by trained individuals. 800-272-3900.
NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.
Monday, Oct. 25
NAMI ATLANTIC CAPE MAY EDUCATION PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Mondays through November; for those with loved ones battling mental health issues; virtual event. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Thursday, Oct. 28
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Monday, Nov. 1
NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
ARCHERY CLUB: 7 to 8 p.m. first Tuesdays; meeting in Egg Harbor Township; all types of bows and expertise welcome. 609-601-2663.
Health, fitness
Wednesday, Oct. 13
MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Oct. 14
‘RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.
Friday, Oct. 15
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. Fridays through Oct. 29; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; participants will learn these ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Monday, Oct. 11
CALL FOR SINGERS FOR “MESSIAH”: rehearsals every Monday through Dec. 2; Zoom and hybrid options available; hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program; performance is 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. beverly.vaughn@stockton.edu or Brian Lyons at 609-652-4891, or Stockton Oratorio Society Facebook site.
Thursday, Oct. 14
VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.
Sunday, Oct. 17
CAPE SHORE CHORALE CONCERT: 3 p.m.; Schubert’s Mass in G Major with chamber orchestra; guest tenor soloist Reid Shriver; Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Ave., Ocean City; free, donations welcome.
