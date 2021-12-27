South Jersey Elevator donation supports law enforcement agencies

The Blackwood-based elevator company, South Jersey Elevator (SJE), is proud to financially support drug abuse prevention and families of New Jersey police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. This year SJE donated to Law Enforcement Against Drugs (L.E.A.D) and the Garden State Law Enforcement Officers’ Association (GSLEOA).

L.E.A.D works within community schools to provide anti-drugs and anti-violence education. Law enforcement officers work through their tested and effective curriculum with students from kindergarten to 12th grade ensuring they are prepared to face these ongoing challenges as they enter adulthood. L.E.A.D provides leadership resources and management tools so that law enforcement agencies can effectively partner with educators, community leaders, and families in their efforts to deter youth and adults from even considering drug use, drug-related crimes, bullying, and violence.

GSLEOA was formed by a group of officers concerned for families of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. These officers recognized the overwhelming financial burden left on the families of slain officers and knew that we could make a difference if we worked together to raise finances to help meet their financial needs.

“Being able to help families of any officer killed in the line of duty and help reinforce the mutual respect, goodwill, and relationships between law enforcement and the community is something we take great pride in,” said South Jersey Elevator President William McGrath. “As we close out 2021, we are very proud to be able to support these worthy organizations. The whole team at SJE is thankful for their work throughout New Jersey.”