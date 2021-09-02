Junior Achievement of New Jersey celebrates 2021 High School Hero awardees

Junior Achievement of New Jersey recently recognized High School Hero Scholar Award recipients at its annual board meeting.

The JA High School Hero Scholar Award was co-founded by Pamela Craig in 2015 to recognize exceptional students who have participated as classroom volunteers through JA High School Heroes, while promoting the significance of education and career preparation. Due to her incredible generosity, vision, and leadership, the Scholar Award Initiative has helped shape the lives of young adults across the state of New Jersey and will continue to for years to come.

As a cornerstone of our mission, JANJ is dedicated to equipping New Jersey students with the employability and life skills needed for successful futures. JANJ’s High School Heroes initiative empowers students to be role models as they teach JA to children within their local communities, all the while developing their own leadership, presentation, time management, and collaboration skills. Every school year, thousands of Heroes statewide bring JA’s career readiness, money management, and entrepreneurship learning experiences to life for tens of thousands of children. JA in New Jersey is a no cost solution to the schools and families by providing all materials, lessons, and training.