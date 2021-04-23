Community calendar

Wednesday, April 28

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; celebrate diversity and inclusion; registration requested. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet on Zoom to discuss; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103.

HISTORY OF MOTOWN: 2 to 3 p.m.; author Kit O’Toole will discuss how Motown began as the first black-owned label in 1959; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5:40 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion for the top prize; free to Village Members and Holocaust survivors, $5 nonmembers. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

For kids

Tuesday, April 27

MINDFUL MEETUP FOR TEENS: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through May 25; via Zoom by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.