South Jersey Event Listing
UPCOMING EVENTS

South Jersey Event Listing

Things to do

Events

Wednesday, Jan. 20

'CELEBRATING AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTS': 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; hosted by The Links, Incorporated; features works by artist Karen Y. Buster; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'HOMAGE & OBLIVION' BY SYD KROCHMALNY: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; Syd Krochmalny is an Argentina-born artist and writer whose interest in the avant-garde, experimental art traditions, and the relationship between art, philosophy and civic engagement has fueled his global Visual Arts career; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

'LOVE YOUR LIBRARY' SIX-WORD WRITING CONTEST: daily through Feb. 26; challenging teens and adults to write a story on the theme of "Love Your Library," with just six words; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFT: HARD COVER BOOK PENDANT: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Jan. 30; create a mini hard cover book pendant; pick up at Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. 609-345-6115 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Jan. 21

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

AVALON HISTORY CENTER VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; opening of the exhibit; online event; "Last Call at 36th & Ocean: Remembering Avalon favorites The Black Eagle, Gallagher's Pub, and Jack's Place"; attendees will learn about the exhibit's development, hear from our curator, and have a virtual tour of the new exhibit; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES': launching online Jan. 21; 23 acclaimed artists with diverse identities will be exhibiting their works; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.

RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 21; DIY Pom-Pom Penguin Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by and pick up the craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

SUPPORTING YOUTH DURING PANDEMIC: 9:30 a.m. to noon; annual conference hosted by Cape Assist to address the needs of youth; "Supporting Cape May County Youth During a Global Pandemic" is the theme of the 7th Annual P.R.I.D.E. Conference, which is open to educators, law enforcement, parents, and organizations that serve young people; virtual conference is free and will be held on Zoom. 609-522-5960 or CapeAssist.org/Pride2021.

'THE TALKING CURE' EXHIBITION: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 28; features works by visual artist Melissa Stern; The Noyes Arts Garage Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or ArtsGarageAC.com.

VIRTUAL BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES DANCE CLASSES: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Thursdays through Jan. 28; virtual dance class hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; for ages 6 months to 3 years old. 609-345-2269, ext. 3050 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL TEA TIME: 11 a.m. to noon third Thursdays through June; enjoy tea (virtually) as we share memories of old Avalon, and make new ones; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Friday, Jan. 22

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

LUNCH AND DISCUSS - VIRTUAL: noon to 1 p.m. Fridays; meet online to watch a Ted Talk and then discuss it over lunch; topics vary, but mental health and wellness are common themes; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Saturday, Jan. 23

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Feb. 27; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, Jan. 25

BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 22; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

ATLANTIC CITY LIBRARY: CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; hosted by the Atlantic City Free Public Library; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; those interested will need a Google email account to access Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

ONLINE STORY TIME: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; join us for an online version of our weekly Preschool Story Time, where our librarian will share stories, songs, finger plays and movement activities; for ages 3 to 5. 609-345-2269 or Facebook.com/ACFPLYouth.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

GENEALOGY - NEWSPAPERS: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; with Casey Zahn; held via Zoom; learn how newspaper stories like marriages, obituaries, and newsworthy stories can help you learn and understand your family's past; registration is required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'SUCCESSFUL INTERVIEWING' VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 307 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - 'JOYFUL JANUARY': 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; join Rothenberg Center for Family Life Supervisor Sharon Simon and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a discussion on exploring creative ways to learn new things and travel the world; reservations due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion; topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more; $5 non-members, free members; registration due by Jan. 19. 609-822-1108 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Saturday, Jan. 30

MLK DAY OF SERVICE: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; virtual MLK Day of Service-STEAM Crystal Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by New Day Family Success Center Jan. 26, Jan. 28 to pick up supplies before event; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

NAMI FAMILY-TO-FAMILY SUPPORT CLASS: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 30; hosted via Zoom by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Atlantic/Cape May; for those with loved ones struggling with mental illness; free, registration required. 609-517-4823 or NAMIAC.org.

Saturday, Feb. 20

CREATIVE WRITING: 10 a.m. to noon third Saturdays through June; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Saturday, March 20

AC BALLET 38TH SEASON: 7 p.m. March 20, 2021, "Carmen"; 7 p.m. April 10, 2021, "Romeo and Juliet"; 7 p.m. May 1, 2021, "A Midsummer Night’s Dream"; social distancing guidelines followed; Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel and Casino, Atlantic City; $45 adults, $20 kids, discounts for seniors, military and AC residents. ACBallet.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 20

ATLANTIC COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS ELECTRONIC RECYCLING FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to noon third Saturdays; drop off old electronics at Recycling Barn at the fairgrounds; accepting TVs, computers, home appliances, office equipment and more; Atlantic County Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50, Mays Landing. 609-703-1549 or AC4HFair.org.  

Thursday, Feb. 25

REMARCABLE RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE ARC OF ATLANTIC COUNTY: drawing extended to 2 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021; Facebook live drawing; prizes ranging from $2,000 American Express gift card to $500 American Express gift card; $50. 609-485-0800, ext. 141 or TheArcAtlantic.org.

 

For kids

Wednesday, Jan. 20

TAKE AND MAKE CRAFTS AND STEM KITS: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Feb. 27; for ages 6 to 12; pick up craft and STEM kits; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City, registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

VIRTUAL STORYTIME WITH MISS STEPHANIE: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; Cumberland County Library, 800 East Commerce St., Bridgeton; register by Jan. 12. 856-453-2210 or CCLNJ.org.

Saturday, Jan. 23

TEEN MAKE AND TAKE CRAFT: 2 to 3 p.m.; make hand warmers in the shape of everyone's favorite Among Us crewmates; pick up materials at Atlantic City Free Public Library, then join online event; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3051 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, Jan. 25

TODDLER TIME: 1 to 1:30 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township, free, pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through June 29; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link in this description the morning of Story Time. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

 

Groups

Wednesday, Jan. 20

DEPRESSION & ANXIETY SUPPORT GROUP - ONLINE: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online, peer-run support group meeting is provided for individuals living with depression or anxiety; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and community resources; to receive a link by email, contact cquinn@mhanj.org or call 609-652-3800. MHAAC.info.

GRATITUDE COFFEE TALK - ONLINE GROUP: 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 8, 2021; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online group meets mid-week to talk about ways gratitude can relieve stress and reduce anxiety; discover how gratitude is good for day-to-day wellness; to receive a link and join the meeting, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NATIONAL ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays; lunch meeting of South Jersey Shore Chapter 1664 of NARFE; current, retired and spouses of Federal Employees are welcome; Shore Diner, 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-822-2018 or NARFE-NJChapter1664.org.

Thursday, Jan. 21

ONLINE MEN'S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; an all-men's group meeting online via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

RISING MINDS ONLINE GROUP: 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursdays; online groups is designed specifically for those ages 18 to 30; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants connect with others who've had similar experiences, engage in honest conversation about mental health/wellness, and develop tools for self-care. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 22

LGBTQ+ DISCUSSION/NETWORKING GROUP: 2 to 3 p.m. Fridays; call-in discussion group; members of this group meet to share experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community as well as family and friends are welcome. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Sunday, Jan. 24

MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Jan. 25

'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays; held via Zoom; 12-Step fellowship and support for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism. Oceancityafg@gmail.com.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS - AN ONLINE GROUP: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays; weekly group is provided for women to share their experiences, strength and hope; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; talking points support good mental health and wellness. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

BLACK STORIES MATTER: VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m.; join the Atlantic City Free Public Library as they celebrate diversity and inclusion through our "Black Stories Matter: Virtual Book Club"; for adults ages 18 and older; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

MYSTERY BOOK CLUB: 6 to 7:30 p.m.; with Dottie Pearson; title for January, "City of Margins" by William Boyle; held remotely via Zoom; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 1

NAMI CONNECTIONS RECOVERY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Mondays; NAMI Connection is a recovery support group for adults living with mental health issues; peer run group offers attendees a safe, confidential place to share and understand their experiences living with mental health issues; held via Zoom; free. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIac.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

VIRTUAL BEREAVEMENT SUPPORT GROUP: 9:30 a.m. first Tuesdays through May 4, 2021; virtual event hosted by Journey Hospice; learn more about the grief process. 609-760-6073 or JourneyHospiceNJ.org.

Friday, Feb. 5

WARRIORS WELCOME - ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 7 to 8 p.m. first and third Fridays; online discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Feb. 8

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; meeting via Zoom for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; registration required. 609-517-4823 or rachelhludwig@gmail.com or NAMIAC.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through June; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; meeting is being held remotely via Zoom meetings; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 15

VIRTUAL SURVIVORS OF SUICIDE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. third Mondays; Zoom meeting offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; participants have lost someone to suicide; group is hosted online via Zoom or by dial-in teleconference; both a therapist and a peer co-facilitate this meeting. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Health, fitness

Wednesday, Jan. 20

MIND AND BODY VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays; workshop is provided to individuals who live with a disability; participants discuss topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Jan. 21

'RISING MINDS' ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Friday, Jan. 22

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Feb. 26; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; gentle practices can help relieve stress, improve balance and flexibility, and enhance the immune system; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Monday, Jan. 25

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM: 7 to 8:30 p.m.; held via Zoom; learn about AtlantiCare and their mental health services; Gloria Seel, Senior Director, Addiction, and Angelo Adson, Senior Director Clinical, will share information on their services and answer any questions you may have; free. 609-517-4823 or 609-442-3806 or NAMIAC.org.

Thursday, Jan. 28

INTENSIVE FAMILY SUPPORT SERVICES ONLINE MEETING: 10:30 a.m. to noon second and fourth Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; online meeting for family members of an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; workshop-style meeting, including a psychoeducational component and a support group segment; to receive a live link for this meeting, email mschweer@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Jan. 21

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Religion

Sunday, Feb. 7

ADULT TORAH STUDY GROUP: 10:30 a.m. first Sundays through May 2021; held via Zoom; Adult Torah Study Group via Zoom with Temple Beth Shalom. 609-266-0403 or SeaShul.org.

