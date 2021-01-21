South Jersey Event Listing

Thursday, Jan. 21

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

AVALON HISTORY CENTER VIRTUAL EXHIBIT: 6 to 7 p.m.; opening of the exhibit; online event; "Last Call at 36th & Ocean: Remembering Avalon favorites The Black Eagle, Gallagher's Pub, and Jack's Place"; attendees will learn about the exhibit's development, hear from our curator, and have a virtual tour of the new exhibit; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

'BORDERLESS: DIGITAL PRACTICES IN CHANGING TIMES': launching online Jan. 21; 23 acclaimed artists with diverse identities will be exhibiting their works; view in-person at Kramer Hall and digitally; Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. 609-626-3420 or NoyesMuseum.org.

RELATIVES AS GRANDPARENTS TAKE & MAKE EVENT: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 21; DIY Pom-Pom Penguin Take & Make Event; open to all families in Atlantic County; stop by and pick up the craft; New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.