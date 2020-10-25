Animal rescue holds pet parade, costume contest

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Beacon Animal Rescue, the nonprofit, volunteer-based, animal rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, will celebrate the Halloween season with a pet costume contest and parade.

Beacon’s second annual HOWL-O-Ween pet costume contest and parade will once again take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at LeGates Farm Market, 3400 Bayshore Road, Cape May. Registration will be 10 to 11:45 a.m. The entry fee is $10 per dog. The parade starts at noon sharp, immediately followed by the costume contest. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: 1) Best in Show, 2) Best Small Dog Costume, 3) Best Large Dog Costume, 4) Best Costume (for a nondog pet), 5) Best Pet/Owner Look-a-Like, and 6) Best Group Costume. Aside from the parade, LeGates will have fun fall-themed, family activities and Beacon’s adoptables will be on site.

“We love Halloween at Beacon Animal Rescue,” said Ryan Parker, executive director. “And with two awesome outdoor events, folks can have some great family fun while being safe.”

For more information, find Beacon Animal Rescue on Facebook.com. For info on Beacon, go to BeaconAnimalRescue.org.

Beacon Animal Rescue’s mission is to rescue, shelter and find loving homes for cats and dogs; to educate the community about responsible treatment of companion animals; and to promote the practice of spaying and neutering. Beacon Animal Rescue is a 501( c )(3) nonprofit organization working to ensure that homeless cats and dogs are given a safe haven from shelters that euthanize animals.