Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

Many people dislike having to take RMDs because they don’t need the money to live on but are being forced to take it out and of course pay tax on it when they do. I frequently get asked if there is a way around taking an RMD. Mostly the answer is no. One option is to make a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) if you are 70 ½ and the donation is $100,000 or less. A QCD can satisfy your RMD requirement for that year up to the $100,000 limit. Not all retirement money however is always currently subject to an RMD. The still working exception allows a current employee who is an active participant in a company retirement plan (not an IRA) to delay taking an RMD, but only as it relates to the funds in that plan. You still have to calculate your RMD from all of your other retirement assets. You must be working past 12/31 of that year to be considered still working. If you retire before 1/1 of the following year, even if you worked on 12/31, you still are required to take your RMD that year! You must retire on 1/1 or you will still be required to take an RMD that year. If you are a 5% or more owner of the company however, then you cannot use the still working exception. Be careful, family members ownership can count as yours towards that 5% ownership. The 5% ownership limit is determined only one time, and not every year. It is determined when you should normally be subject to your RMD (plan year end of when you turn 72). If you later acquire more than 5% of the company, it won’t preclude you from taking the still working exception. Also note that plans are not required to allow you to take the still working exception. The plans rules ultimately determine if delaying your RMD is possible.