Absecon School Board member honored for 38 years of service

Grites said one of the most difficult issues the board met with during his tenure was the closing of the old H. Ashton Marsh School and the building of a replacement school. “The old school could not be renovated,” Grites said. “Parts of the building were strapped together to keep it from crumbling.”

“Two referendums were voted down, so we finally decided to enter into a lease-purchase plan to construct a new school, which opened in 1990.”

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging. “I credit Superintendent Dr. Dooley and the custodial staff, who planned all summer to make the schools ready for this school year,” Grites said. “In addition to preparing the schools, community meetings were held to inform residents and committees were formed to assure that any issues were covered. We were able to conduct a hybrid learning experience into mid-December, when we had to switch to a full virtual schedule.”

“Parents were originally 40% against hybrid plans until our superintendent explained the plans. That number then dropped to about 25%. And it has worked really well.”