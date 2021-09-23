Local Authors will exhibit book at Collingswood book festival

Ocean City authors Jim Plousis and George Ingram will be exhibitors at the 19th annual Collingswood Book Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, to promote their book, “Jersey Lawman,” with proceeds going to the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund.

The festival, whose purpose is “to celebrate literacy,” will feature book signings, poetry, contests, workshops, entertainment, and many authors, including writers of children’s books, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Jersey Lawman” is a first-person narrative that tells the story of Plousis and his more than four decades in law enforcement — from rookie cop in a rough Pine Barrens town to the youngest elected county sheriff in America at that time; and from his appointment as U.S. marshal to his job as chairman of the New Jersey Parole Board.

The book was awarded second place for best nonfiction in the 2020 competition of the Public Safety Writers Association.

Plousis was a police officer in Woodbine and Ocean City before being elected Cape May County sheriff at age 32. He served in that post for five terms, earning national recognition for his innovative approach to law enforcement and public safety.