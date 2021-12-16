"Elf the Musical Jr." in Ocean City

Audiences will embrace their inner “elf” when Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) students present their production of “Elf the Musical Jr.” The show features over 25 third- through eighth-grade students from across Cape May and Atlantic Counties.

You will not want to miss this adorable musical version of the popular movie live on the Ocean City Music Pier stage on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

“Elf The Musical Jr.” is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit movie and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway, “The Wedding Singer”), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”).

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.