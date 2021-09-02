Wine and dine throughout the Wildwoods during Restaurant Week

Take a culinary exploration of the Wildwoods’ finest and most well-known restaurants during Wildwoods Restaurant Week Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 10. The Wildwoods’ Restaurant Week is presented by the Wildwood Restaurant Association and sponsored in part by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority (GWTIDA).
Over 15 of the Wildwoods’ top restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week, each offering a complete four-course meal including appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for only $40 plus tax and gratuity. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit a new restaurant you’ve been meaning to try or revisit an old favorite.
Participating restaurants are:
2 Mile Restaurant & Bar – 1 Fish Dock Road, Wildwood Crest, 609-522-1341
Alfe’s Restaurant – 3401 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, 609-729-5755
Dog Tooth Bar & Grille – 100 E. Taylor Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-8383
Duffinetti’s Restaurant & Lounge – 4600 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0002
Jersey Girl Drinks and Dining – 3601 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-523-1800
Joey M’s La Piazza Cucina – 3800 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-8300
Jumbo’s Grub & Pub – 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, 609-729-3700
Marvis Diner — 4900 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0550
MudHen Brewing Co. – 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, 609-846-7918
NorthEnd American Grill – 206 Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood, 609-435-5691
Pasto Pesto – 3810 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-6272
PigDog Beach Bar BQ – 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood – 609-729-3700
Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza – 4709 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, 609-600-3964
SOL – 4801 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-854-4552
Schellenger’s Restaurant – 3516 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0433
The Crab House at Two Mile Landing – 1 Fish Dock Road, Wildwood Crest, 609-522-1341
The Wharf Restaurant – 708 W. Burk Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-6336
For the full list of all participating restaurants and their menus, visit ChewWildwood.com or call 609-707-7295.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.