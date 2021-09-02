Wine and dine throughout the Wildwoods during Restaurant Week

Take a culinary exploration of the Wildwoods’ finest and most well-known restaurants during Wildwoods Restaurant Week Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 10. The Wildwoods’ Restaurant Week is presented by the Wildwood Restaurant Association and sponsored in part by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority (GWTIDA).

Over 15 of the Wildwoods’ top restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week, each offering a complete four-course meal including appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for only $40 plus tax and gratuity. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit a new restaurant you’ve been meaning to try or revisit an old favorite.