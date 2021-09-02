 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wine and dine throughout the Wildwoods during Restaurant Week
0 comments

Wine and dine throughout the Wildwoods during Restaurant Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wildwoods%20Restaurant%20Week%20September.jpg
Suasion Communications Group, provided

Take a culinary exploration of the Wildwoods’ finest and most well-known restaurants during Wildwoods Restaurant Week Monday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 10. The Wildwoods’ Restaurant Week is presented by the Wildwood Restaurant Association and sponsored in part by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement & Development Authority (GWTIDA).

Over 15 of the Wildwoods’ top restaurants will participate in Restaurant Week, each offering a complete four-course meal including appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for only $40 plus tax and gratuity. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit a new restaurant you’ve been meaning to try or revisit an old favorite.

Participating restaurants are:

2 Mile Restaurant & Bar – 1 Fish Dock Road, Wildwood Crest, 609-522-1341

Alfe’s Restaurant – 3401 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, 609-729-5755

Dog Tooth Bar & Grille – 100 E. Taylor Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-8383

Duffinetti’s Restaurant & Lounge – 4600 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0002

Jersey Girl Drinks and Dining – 3601 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-523-1800

Joey M’s La Piazza Cucina – 3800 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-8300

Jumbo’s Grub & Pub – 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, 609-729-3700

Marvis Diner — 4900 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0550

MudHen Brewing Co. – 127 W. Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, 609-846-7918

NorthEnd American Grill – 206 Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood, 609-435-5691

Pasto Pesto – 3810 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-6272

PigDog Beach Bar BQ – 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood – 609-729-3700

Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza – 4709 New Jersey Ave., Wildwood, 609-600-3964

SOL – 4801 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, 609-854-4552

Schellenger’s Restaurant – 3516 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-0433

The Crab House at Two Mile Landing – 1 Fish Dock Road, Wildwood Crest, 609-522-1341

The Wharf Restaurant – 708 W. Burk Ave., Wildwood, 609-522-6336

For the full list of all participating restaurants and their menus, visit ChewWildwood.com or call 609-707-7295.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News