Wildwoods Convention Center to host Tournament of Bands April 28 to May 1

WILDWOOD — The National Judges Association Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Indoor Championships will be held at the Wildwoods Convention Center Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May 1.

The tournament will feature performers ranging from middle school through college and encompassing marching bands, indoor guard, majorette, percussion and dance teams, as well as jazz bands. More than 225 competitive scholastic and independent units from nine states in the mid-Atlantic region will compete in the four-day competition.

The Tournament of Bands is one of the largest educational competitive band organizations in the country. Founded in 1972 by the National Judges Association, it has grown to more than 400 active school and independent organizations. As part of their commitment to education, scholarships totaling more than $100,000 have been awarded to graduating seniors to attend colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Event hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Times are subject to change.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 609-849-8553 or visit njatob.org.