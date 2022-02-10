Vicki Clark appointed to Crest Savings Bank’s Board of Directors

WILDWOOD — Crest Savings Bank, with headquarters in Wildwood, has appointed Vicki Clark to the board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

Clark is president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Cape May County Chamber Education Foundation. She serves on the board of the New Jersey Tourism Industry Association and on the board of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management.

Anthony DeSalle, president and CEO, commented, “Vicki’s detailed knowledge of our community will be extremely beneficial. Her insight and collaborative approach will play a critical role in our continued growth.”

Frank Colson, board chairman stated, “I am very pleased that Vicki Clark has agreed to join the Crest Savings Bank Board of Directors. With the addition of Vicki, we gain a business professional with extensive experience, which I believe will complement our existing board of directors.”

Crest Savings Bank has been serving the residents and business owners of Cape May County since 1919. For more information, visit crestsavings.bank.