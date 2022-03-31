 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Wildwoods host MudHen Brewing Company IPA 5K & Beer Mile Island Championship

Runners will race through the Wildwoods during the MudHen Brewing Company IPA 5K and Beer Mile Championship on Saturday, April 9.

THE WILDWOODS — The Wildwoods will host the MudHen Brewing Company IPA 5K and Beer Mile Island Championship, a combination of world-class running with DelMoSports and world-class beer, on Saturday, April 9. The event is presented by Inspira Health.

The IPA 5K (3.1 miles) is first to begin at 7 p.m. on April 9. This event will start and finish at MudHen Brewery on Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood.

The NEW Beer Mile Island Championships will take place at 8 p.m. The Beer Mile Island Championship will start and finish at the brewery, featuring a limited field of Beer Mile specialists in a concert-like atmosphere. Winners of the Beer Mile will be memorialized forever at the brewery.

These courses are flat and fast with a combination of closed roads, boardwalk, bike paths and sea wall taking runners through the sights, sounds and smells of the boardwalk and ocean. This is a great fit for newbies and experienced runners alike.

For course maps, registration details and additional information pertaining to the MudHen Brewing Company Race Series, visit DelMoSports.com.

For more information on the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.

