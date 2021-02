STONE HARBOR — The Reeds at Shelter Haven will host a fundraising dinner to benefit the Stone Harbor Museum.

The dinner at SAX Restaurant will be held 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.

Custom shirt that also will benefit the museum are available for limited time.

To make reservations, call 609-368-0100. All proceeds from the dinner services will be donated to the museum.

The Reeds at Shelter Haven and Sax Restaurant are at 9601 Third Ave.