The Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge 1896 Pledges $50,000 toward Cape Regional’s Surgery Center Capital Campaign

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Members of the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge 1896 recently presented a check for $25,000 to benefit Cape Regional’s Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center Capital Campaign. This gift was the first installment of a $50,000 pledge made by the Elks.

“The Greater Wildwood Elks is proud to support Cape Regional Health System and the beautiful, state-of-the-art surgery center that opened in May 2021,” stated Deborah Sweeney, Exalted Ruler, Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge 1836. “Partnering with Cape Regional Health System and supporting the highest quality surgical care for our community is a worthy cause and fits in the mission of the Greater Wildwood Elks.”

“We are grateful to the Greater Wildwood Elks for their generosity and support of the Surgery Center Capital Campaign,” stated Thomas J. Piratzky, CFRE, Executive Director, Cape Regional Foundation. “With the addition of their $25,000 gift and $50,000 pledge, Cape Regional has reached $7.8 million toward our $10 million goal.”