Cape May MAC receives underwriting support from OceanFirst Foundation for COVID-19 safety measures

CAPE MAY — The donation of $5,000 to Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) by the OceanFirst Foundation helped underwrite a portion of the unanticipated purchases of Plexiglass partitions for six trolleys that transport passengers during public and private tours and events, officials announced in a recent news release. Installing Plexiglass between rows of seats in Cape May MAC trolleys began at the beginning of the pandemic and continued with the latest purchase of Cape May MAC’s sixth trolley, Trolley #65, which was put into service this fall.

The Plexiglas installation was one part of Cape May MAC’s multi-pronged COVID-19 response related to trolley tours that has helped ensure the safety of passengers, staff and volunteers. Since the start of the pandemic, all trolley tours have remained open-air and all passengers are required to wear masks on board as part of the Governor’s Executive orders related to public transportation. Cape May MAC purchases for Plexiglass installed in the trolleys totaled $11,387, and additional Plexiglass was installed at two of Cape May MAC’s historic sites, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, at a cost of $2,406.