Cape May MAC receives underwriting support from OceanFirst Foundation for COVID-19 safety measures

CAPE MAY — The donation of $5,000 to Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) by the OceanFirst Foundation helped underwrite a portion of the unanticipated purchases of Plexiglass partitions for six trolleys that transport passengers during public and private tours and events, officials announced in a recent news release. Installing Plexiglass between rows of seats in Cape May MAC trolleys began at the beginning of the pandemic and continued with the latest purchase of Cape May MAC’s sixth trolley, Trolley #65, which was put into service this fall.
The Plexiglas installation was one part of Cape May MAC’s multi-pronged COVID-19 response related to trolley tours that has helped ensure the safety of passengers, staff and volunteers. Since the start of the pandemic, all trolley tours have remained open-air and all passengers are required to wear masks on board as part of the Governor’s Executive orders related to public transportation. Cape May MAC purchases for Plexiglass installed in the trolleys totaled $11,387, and additional Plexiglass was installed at two of Cape May MAC’s historic sites, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, at a cost of $2,406.
“OceanFirst’s support has helped enable us to safely offer tours and events to members of the public during these very challenging times,” said Alessandrine. “We are very grateful to OceanFirst Foundation for recognizing this unanticipated, urgent need and helping underwrite these important measures that help safeguard the health of our trolley passengers, staff and volunteers.”
Cape May MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Cape May MAC membership is open to all. For information about our year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or visit capemaymac.org.