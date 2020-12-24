Bishop McHugh Honors students with Fruit of the Spirit Award

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Bishop McHuch Regional Catholioc School students in preschool through grade eight were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of self-control with a Fruit of the Spirit award in December 2020.

Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruits of the Spirit are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. (Galatians 5:22-23)