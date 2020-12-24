 Skip to main content
Bishop McHugh Honors students with Fruit of the Spirit Award
Bishop McHugh Honors students with Fruit of the Spirit Award

122420_gmt_mchugh mchugh

Pictured, from left, are, front row, Connor Straub, Rocco Balestriere, Lauren Nillas, Juan Bacho-Bautista and Henry Vince; back row, McKenzie Palek, Aaradhya Pandya, Myka Morris and Principal Tom McGuire. Not pictured are Adriana Bader, Lucas Joyce, Claire Wenger.

 Felicia Niven / PROVIDED

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Bishop McHuch Regional Catholioc School students in preschool through grade eight were recognized for displaying God’s characteristic of self-control with a Fruit of the Spirit award in December 2020.

Fruit of the Spirit awards are given to students who consistently demonstrate the heart of Christ. The Fruits of the Spirit are the observable behaviors of people who have allowed the grace of the Holy Spirit to be effective in them. The Fruits of the Spirit are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. (Galatians 5:22-23)

