Aviation Museum hosts vaccination clinic

CAPE MAY AIRPORT, LOWER TOWNSHP — Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum hosted North Cape May ACME’s Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, April 15. ACME Pharmacy personnel distributed vaccinations to roughly 400 attendees. Museum staff received many calls from interested locals once ACME released the news that vaccinations would be available. Attendees of this clinic will be returning on May 6 for their second vaccination shot.

With the rollout of vaccinations nationwide, the museum will move forward with its regular scheduled programming, as people are starting to feel more comfortable in public settings. 2021 museum events include a four-part virtual lecture series that takes place in May, “Wings & Things” on June 26, AirFest over Labor Day weekend, and Christmas at the Hangar on November 27. NASW is now open at 50% capacity, and again this summer will keep the doors in the open position, which allows enhanced air flow.

Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at the Cape May Airport. The site was formerly Naval Air Station Wildwood, which served as a World War II dive-bomber training center. The museum is dedicated to the 42 airmen who perished while training at Naval Air Station Wildwood between 1943 and 1945. Current museum hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about events or NASW, visit usnasw.org or call 609-886-8787.