Two major administration changes at Mainland Regional High School

LINWOOD — As the first day of school looms a little closer, there are changes coming to Mainland Regional High School. Longtime members of the administrative team, Vice Principal Javhan O’Neal and Jo-Anne Goldberg, the supervisor of Special Education and director of the Child Study Team have both decided to retire.
Between O’Neal and Goldberg is 64 years dedicated to Mainland students and families.
The vice-principal role is traditionally involved with discipline, but that was not the narrative for O’Neal. Mark Marrone, Mainland chief school administrator, called O’Neal one of the most empathetic and caring individuals he has ever worked with.
“Javhan is a calming influencer. She has a way of de-escalating a situation through building relationships. She has never shied away from getting involved,” said Marrone. “She goes beyond academics for her students.”
O’Neal said her role changed over her tenure at Mainland. She was initially hired as a special education teacher and moved from disciplinarian to an intervention specialist.
“We now use a more student-centered approach at Mainland to make sure we are meeting all of our student’s needs,” said O’Neal.
Much has changed in 30 years at the school and O’Neal said that is one of the school’s unique qualities.
“Our student population has changed. Prior to COVID-19, you could walk down the halls and hear several different languages. I found it fascinating. It was as though we were in an international school,” said O’Neal.
She went on to say the block lunch schedule allowed students to join together and they might join together and only speak their native language during lunch. But COVID-19 changed a lot of that and now the halls are silent in lunch or study hall as students are working on their computer and their collaborative working is done via email and texts. She hopes they will be able to return to how it was pre-pandemic.
Asked what she was proud of during her time, O’Neal pointed to the growth of academics at Mainland, and the establishment of programs that have and will continue to help students, including the Impact Program, Ninth Grade Cohort Program and the W.O.W. or Women of Wellness program.
Each of these programs help students find themselves academically, socially and emotionally. She called the W.O.W program a group of phenomenal women who are in place to help the students. “I am leaving the kids in great hands,” added O’Neal.
She remembered some of the darkest hours at Mainland, when the tragic losses were so difficult to cope with. O’Neal visited the homes of families that lost students as well as those where students survived.
“There is no course to guide anyone through that, we just worked together and I again relied on prayer and my faith to find a way to help others,” added O’Neal.
So, what is next for an administrator who has been a part of the Mainland family for so long?
She wants to spend more time with family and friends, help at her church, travel and be more involved in acting. O’Neal said she has had a great time as an extra and in supporting roles in several films and even on the TV show, “Mare of Eastown.” She is actually due to be on the set for the film “Hustle” on the first day after she is officially retired from Mainland.
Stepping into the vice principal’s position is a familiar face at Mainland, Kristen Lavery, who has been the supervisor of the science department for the past six years.
“I'm excited for a new challenge, and I am honored to follow in the footsteps of a true leader and advocate like Javhan has been for our students. I feel fortunate to be able to continue to serve in the district that I love and to help support students and staff in conjunction with Assistant Principal Nate Lichtenwalner and the administrative team as we return to school this fall,” said Lavery.
While vice principal in a school with 1,300 students could be daunting, Lavery has long been a student advocate and said she thinks that will serve her well.
“I think parts of the position are different but many overlap as well. Making positive connections with students, validating their student voice, and helping them to feel a part of the Mainland family have always been priorities for me. We've always strived to work as a Mainland team, problem solving and creating opportunities schoolwide for staff and students.”
“This position is about creating positive relationships, building trust, intervening early before something becomes a bigger issue, helping students to see other perspectives, creating opportunities for personal growth as well as creating a safe and secure environment for our students so they can learn and achieve great things,” said Lavery. “I believe in equity for all students and strive to build educational experiences that are all inclusive for our students. The above attributes will be very important as we return to school this fall helping students to navigate social, emotional and educational learning boundaries that may have developed during this time of Covid 19 with virtual and hybrid instruction.”
A former chemistry teacher, Lavery brings a varied background to the job since joining Mainland in 2000. She taught honors Honors and college prep chemistry prior to taking on the supervisor’s role. Other departments Lavery has supervised include performing arts, math, business, and world language.
Marrone has a great deal of confidence in Lavery to fill the vice-principal role saying, “Kristen is perfectly equipped for the vice-principal position. I could not think of a better fit for this important tole.”
The other big change in the administrative team is the departure of Jo-Ann Goldberg as the head of the Child Study Team and the supervisor of special education.
Marrone said of Goldberg, “I will miss her vast knowledge of special education. She has the ability to navigate through so much to bring the best outcome for her students. She was always able to respond to every crisis and she made sure that special education students have a voice and a presence. Special education is never a straight line but she was always willing to do whatever was needed for her students to have the best outcome.”
Marrone lauded the Read 180 program that Goldberg helped establish, the student store, the unified sports program with help from the Special Olympics and more.
“When I started in 1989, the Child Study Team provided services that were limited to resource room classes to a small percentage of the school population. When I became director of the special education department and CST there was one half-time aide and a handful of special education teachers in resource room classes," Goldberg said.
"Since then, we have developed a comprehensive special education program that meets the needs of all students from those who need accommodations in general education classes, in-class support, resource room services and a more restrictive environment in a self-contained setting. These changes occurred as the student’s needs were identified and we had an unwavering commitment to meeting them in-district. The changes were not only in our growth but our ability to provide an inclusive setting for all students.”
Hired as a part-time social worker, Goldberg was previously a therapist at Penn working with students with acute brain or spinal cord injuries.
“I have been and continued to be committed to assist an individual maximize their potential by learning to compensate for any weaknesses. Through the years my responsibilities increased, and I took on the responsibilities of the 504 program, home instruction, affirmative action officer and liaison to various community agencies,” said Goldberg.
“I am so proud of the special education staff that give 110% every day for their students to make the impossible possible,” said Goldberg.
Pointing to the pandemic, Goldberg said she was proud of the fact that Mainland’s special education self-contained students’ needs were met during the time when most other districts were strictly remote. The program was later recognized in the NJ House of Representatives as an exemplary program.
She lamented the difficulty of reaching disaffected students in danger of failing. “We have to always think out of the box to find alternative ways to reach students,” added Goldberg. Seeing her students succeed and graduate is particularly rewarding.
After her tenure in the high school, she will enjoy time with her family but also has plans to travel and still have time to help students.
“I recognize that the pandemic has affected students not only academically but also from a mental health perspective. I want to utilize my counseling skills to work with adolescents suffering from anxiety and depression. The need for mental health services is great, but the resources are limited. Using my extensive experiences and state licenses in clinical social work and a professional counselor I hope to assist parents and their children to successfully navigate the present societal challenges,” she aid.
“We will greatly miss Javhan and Jo-Anne, they took great care of their students and they both truly excelled at that,” said Marrone.
Filling Goldberg’s role is David Jacobs who comes to Mainland from the Lindenwold School District where he was the K-12 Supervisor. Replacing Lavery as the new Supervisor of Science is Stephanie Wroniuk of Northfield, a former principal in the Tuckerton and Hamilton Township school districts.