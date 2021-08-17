Two major administration changes at Mainland Regional High School

Marrone has a great deal of confidence in Lavery to fill the vice-principal role saying, “Kristen is perfectly equipped for the vice-principal position. I could not think of a better fit for this important tole.”

The other big change in the administrative team is the departure of Jo-Ann Goldberg as the head of the Child Study Team and the supervisor of special education.

Marrone said of Goldberg, “I will miss her vast knowledge of special education. She has the ability to navigate through so much to bring the best outcome for her students. She was always able to respond to every crisis and she made sure that special education students have a voice and a presence. Special education is never a straight line but she was always willing to do whatever was needed for her students to have the best outcome.”

Marrone lauded the Read 180 program that Goldberg helped establish, the student store, the unified sports program with help from the Special Olympics and more.

“When I started in 1989, the Child Study Team provided services that were limited to resource room classes to a small percentage of the school population. When I became director of the special education department and CST there was one half-time aide and a handful of special education teachers in resource room classes," Goldberg said.