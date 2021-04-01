Somers Point to host Here Comes the Sun Weekend

SOMERS POINT — Here Comes the Sun Weekend will take place April 23-25 at various locations in the Bayfront Historic District. It will feature music, art, and other activities. This free event is sponsored by the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club and the South Jersey Jazz Society.

As George Harrison wrote, "it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter," and it does seem "like years since it’s been clear." The sponsors of this event agree that this has been true; but, like the spring sunrise that brings a new day and season, "Here Comes the Sun" gives us hope that better times lay ahead.

So we cast our eyes to the future, looking forward to the many unique events in Somers Point that will stir our hearts anew. Although there are some events that may need to hibernate for another year, there will still be plenty to do throughout 2021.

Some specific artist that will be appearing during this three-day event are the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band, the Budesa Brothers, with Chris Aschman on steel drums and trumpet, the Tom Angello Classic Rock Band featuring Danny Eyer, Ameramouche Gypsy Jazz Duo and more.