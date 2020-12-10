Shore Physicians Group adds Norman A. Johanson, M.D., and Tara E. Chidsey, APN

The trio worked together closely at Hahnemann University Hospital and are thrilled to be reunited to provide orthopaedic care to the Jersey Shore region. Their combined experience in joint pain, sports injuries and orthopedic pain relief will help expand opportunities for patients to receive the care they need.

A graduate of Columbia University and Cornell Medical School, Johanson is board certified in orthopedic surgery. Aside from being a Philadelphia Magazine Top Doc every year since 1990, Johanson is also an educator in the field of orthopaedics and has served as an assistant professor of surgery at Cornell, professor of orthopedic surgery at Temple School of Medicine and chairman of Drexel University College of Medicine. Likewise, he has vast experience that stretches from Hahnemann to Temple to Bronx Veterans Administration Medical, Shriners Hospital for Children, and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia.