Robin Keyack appointed vice president of ambulatory and surgical services at Shore Medical Center

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center recently named Robin Keyack, of Marlton, its vice president of ambulatory and surgical services.

Keyack has been with Shore Medical Center since she was hired in 2011 as the director of pharmacy services. Two years later, she was promoted to assistant vice president of surgical and imaging services at Shore.

In her new role, Keyack oversees Shore’s growing ambulatory services and programs, including the cancer center, outpatient rehabilitation and oversight in specialties such as orthopedic, spine and vascular surgery and cardiology and pulmonary services in collaboration with Penn Medicine.

During her tenure at Shore, Keyack has led several major process improvement and expansion initiatives, including the relocation of outpatient rehabilitation services from the hospital to a more convenient location for patients; streamlining the ambulatory registration process to improve the patient experience; and overseeing Shore’s most recent expanded affiliations with Penn Medicine in cancer care, prostate care and pulmonary services with a strong focus on community wellness and outreach.