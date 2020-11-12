Remembering young Wyatt Hopkins, from the baseball field to the toy drive

“He was a giver and he loved to see people happy,” said Wyatt’s dad, Rob Hopkins. The garden at the New York Avenue School is dedicated to Wyatt, and each year the family has added something for the students to enjoy. This year it is an arbor and a life size tick-tack-toe board. Earlier in the fall, Rob and Desiree Hopkins also put together the inaugural Wyatt Strong softball game.

The Hopkins raised some funds and with donations, rented Fehrle Field and hosted the game, with 30 players heading to the field and at least that many cheering from the stands. The day was a complete success, according to Hopkins. Funds raised at the game are going toward a memorial bench in Wyatt’s name. Each ticket sold included a Wyatt Strong uniform shirt, stickers, bracelet and food. The game went into the tenth inning. After the costs of putting the game together, the family was able to raise the full $1,100 for the bench. A raffle at the end of the game for a custom Wyatt Strong hat raised another $175. That money went directly to St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis. They raised enough money for Wyatt’s bench, and it is on order and will find a home in Kennedy Park, tucked away in a spot where Wyatt and his mom, Desiree, would look out over the bay.