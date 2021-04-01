Pandemic changes Eagle Scout project but theme stays

NORTHFIELD — Next time you head to Otto Bruyns Northfield Public Library to check out some books, take the opportunity to check out the latest books that surround the library. Thanks to the Eagle Scout project by Dennis Xu, the stockade fence that lines the perimeter of the library parking lot is now painted to resemble a giant book shelf complete with copies of books from around the world and in several languages.

Xu, 17, a senior at Mainland Regional High School, said his initial idea for his Eagle Scout project was sidetracked due to the pandemic. Yu said he talked with the library director, Aubrey Heirs, about creating an international section in the library with books in different languages where there would be something for all people to enjoy. While the library director liked the idea, the project just would not fit with the COVID-19 social distancing protocols in place. So, he had to pivot his plans and revise the project.

While establishing the international library section inside the library just was not going to work, Xu found a way to create something visual that pays homage to the original plan. With the blessing of the library director, Xu sketched out plans to paint a mural on the fence that surrounds the library parking lot to look like a book shelf filled with books.