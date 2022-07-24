Northfield synagogue welcomes new rabbi

NORTHFIELD — Rabbi Michael Feshbach joined the Beth Israel Synagogue this month.

While he is still busy unpacking boxes and finding a place for everything in his study, his priority is a connection with members of the congregation and the community.

“I have enjoyed a (wonderful) and warm welcome from the Beth Israel community,” Feshbach said.

Chosen by a search committee led by Shelly Myers, Feshbach said he learned of the opportunity to lead Beth Israel from a longtime friend, former Beth Israel Rabbi David Weis, who is now rabbi emeritus.

“Rabbi Weis and I have a close, collegiate friendship. That is how I learned about the congregation,” Feshbach said.

The new rabbi said that while he and Weis are good friends and have much in common they are at the same time very different people.

“I understand that change is always a challenge, but with patience and goodwill, we will be successful. I have been so impressed with everyone here," Feshbach said. “I am also impressed with attendance at services. The challenge of the pandemic has been felt everywhere. We have the opportunity to look at this as a new beginning. I want Beth Israel to continue to be the vibrant and welcoming community.”

The journey to Beth Israel was long. Rabbi Feshbach comes to Northfield from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Built in 1790, St. Thomas Synagogue is the second oldest Jewish house of worship in the Western Hemisphere. Feshbach said he and his family moved there in 2017, and shortly after the area was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“While much has returned, the island is still not 100% recovered,” the rabbi lamented.

The tradition of a strong religious education program is exciting to Feshbach.

“A strong community has to have a very good foundation, and I look forward to working with our young people. Interfaith work is also of great interest. St. Thomas Reformed Synagogue was involved with other religious congregations,” he added.

Most recently, Feshbach and others traveled to Poland to bring aid and supplies to Ukraine.

“In April of this year, I felt called to do something more than yell at the TV about Ukraine. I went to Poland along with 28 rabbis. We were able to collect two tons of supplies and $750,000 in donations. Physicians in our community donated supplies along with pharmacies. We did a Zoom call with the Jewish Community Center of Krakow. At that time, they had already taken in 200,000 refugees in their city of only 700,000 residents,” Feshbach said.

“He told us they were helping their neighbors from Ukraine because they were helpless and because they did not do it 80 years ago. It was really very powerful. It was just one week before Passover, and we felt we needed to do something for these people.”

They loaded the supplies into duffle bags to be given to the people who needed them.

“I know people have hopes and expectations, and I want to build our community. I want Beth Israel to be a welcome place for all people, a place where everyone is comfortable and everyone knows your name and is a center of community life. I want Beth Israel to be a place where people are accepted as they are and where people are free to change and grow,” Feshbach said. “I know there is a great diversity of political opinions, and that needs to be respected.

"I believe a spiritual community must be involved in moral issues but not in a way that locks us down, but rather in a way that lifts us all up.”

The rabbi said he is proud Maryland, where he once lived, was the first state to approve same-sex marriage and that he sees it not as a political issue but as a moral issue

“It is important to be a voice on behalf of the LGBTQ community,” Feshbach said.

In his first sermon from the bimah, Feshbach said, “I believe in a congregation of warmth, and depth and breadth. Warmth, welcoming all as we are, anyone as they come, in all the shapes and permutations of the Jewish family as it is today. Depth, challenges us to grow, to become more than who we are today. And breadth, to be a community in which the values we teach and preach in this place walk with us into the world around us.”

The strong sense of connection with the congregation and the community are exciting to Feshbach, 61, and his wife, Julie Novick. Originally from Silver Springs, Maryland, the couple lives in Egg Harbor Township and has three grown children.