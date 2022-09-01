Newly Renovated Northfield Museum has Something Just for You

NORTHFIELD — Members of the Northfield Cultural Committee along with Mayor Erland Chau recently cut the ribbon to welcome visitors back to the museum after improvements were completed. A new roof, handicapped ramp, air conditioning and new display cabinets have something interesting to offer visitors at literally every glance.

Museum Curator Roy Clark spends many hours archiving all of the items, documents and photos housed in the museum and even those stored in the newly created storage area on the second floor.

“We have so many things that residents have brought to us,” said Clark. “Family members will pass away or maybe they are downsizing and have things they can not keep but may be of historical value so they will call the museum and ask if we know what something is or if we might want something. Some of the things that come through our doors are pretty amazing.”

Telling a story

While Clark talks about the community’s early residents, it is an invaluable history lesson. The Tilton, Adams and Ryon families that were among the first families and business owners in the area still have relatives here today. The Baker family was prominent in the region. The city of Northfield was actually Bakersville from the late 1700s until 1905 when it was incorporated and the name was changed to Northfield.

But while there is a rich history of the city, it is the personal histories that make it so special and important to preserve.

“When people come in and see photos of their grandparents in their eighth-grade graduation or with their Cardinal football team or baseball team it is important to them, they feel that connection with the city,” Clark said.

Clark relayed a story that he said makes all the hard work he and members that came before him like Joyce Pullan and Carol Patrick, have done, worth it when someone sees a photo or an artifact that connects them on a personal level with the past.

Each year the second-grade students from Northfield Community School will visit the museum. One little visitor told Clark that his grandfather had worked in Birch Grove Park when they were making bricks from the clay dug out from the lakes in the park. Clark asked the grandfather’s name and just happened to have a photo of the boy’s grandfather standing in front of the steam shovel used to dig the clay. “The kid was so excited. He brought every student over to see his grandfather’s picture. It was priceless to see the look on the second grader’s face when he saw his grandfather’s picture. It changed a family story into something very real. It was personal to him and something he will never forget,” said Clark. “Those connections with the past are a reminder that so many of those who came before us have had a part is shaping how our lives are today.”

Because the museum is filled with everything in Northfield, there is always something local and interesting to check out. Many visitors to the museum take a few minutes to check out the Bakersville tax map hanging on the wall. Many streets and neighborhoods were not yet built and the town was a farming community but with a little guidance, most people can find where their home is now and they leave a marker with their name on it.

“People seem to really enjoy finding their home on this map,” added Clark.

Stage and film star moves to Northfield

What was scandalous 100 years ago and today are a world apart. But for one Northfield resident, there was a scandal that would even turn heads today and she was in the middle of it. A recent display added to the museum centers on one of the city’s more colorful residents, Evelyn Nesbit. An artist’s model and star of stage and silent films, Nesbit also was at the center of a murder trial, dubbed the “trial of the century” in 1907.

According to the information available at the museum and other sources, Nesbit was a beautiful young woman who had graced the covers of Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, and Ladies Home Journal. While working at Wanamaker’s in Philadelphia, Nesbit was asked to pose for artists and soon made more than enough to support her family. She caught the eye of directors and landed parts on Broadway and in silent films. Her looks caught the attention of the famous architect, Stanford White. While he was a generous benefactor, he was also allegedly, a lover of young women and took Nesbit’s virginity after plying her with alcohol.

She had many admirers and another one, Harry Kendall Thaw, a rich industrialist who came to see Nesbit on stage more than 40 times. He was infatuated with her and he also hated White. Nesbit and Thaw eventually married. When Thaw learned of White’s affair with Nesbit, he was enraged. Thaw shot and killed White at a rooftop party in New York in front of more than 1,000 witnesses, claiming he was justified because White had dishonored his wife. After a lengthy and very public trial where Nesbit was forced to divulge many personal details, it ended in a deadlocked jury, a second trial found Thaw temporarily insane.

Following the trial, Nesbit moved to Northfield and lived a quiet life with her son Russell in their Shore Road home. According to information at the museum, the home was purchased for Nesbit by Thaw in 1926 for $22,000. Clark said police records show the home was once robbed and her jewelry, furs and money were taken. Nesbit and her son left Northfield in 1934, moving to California where she remained until her death in 1967. As for the scandalous Nesbit and her lovers, White and Thaw; a 1955 movie, “The Girl in The Red Velvet Swing” is still around to tell the tale of the beautiful star who once lived in Northfield.

There are so many stories waiting inside the walls of the Northfield Museum. More than 200 years of farms, churches, schools, sports, homes, businesses and stories that make history personal is waiting to be discovered.

The museum is at the intersection of Joyce Pullan Way and Camper Road inside Birch Grove Park, located at 1700 Burton Ave. Museum hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday. Other hours by appointment. To leave a message for the curator, call 609-383-1505.

Take a virtual visit to the museum at northfieldmuseumnj.weebly.com.