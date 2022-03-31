Mainland grad goes from high school halls to Hollywood hills

You might say Mainland Regional High School grad and former Linwood resident Jeremy Sless is popping up all over the place. While you might not bump into him in Wawa, you can find him on Amazon Prime, Netflix, iTunes, and Google Play.

In high school, Sless was active in New Jersey Drama and Forensic League as well as the plays produced at the school. Fast forward to 2022 and Sless is living in Los Angeles and staring in the full-length film, “Deep Hatred,” released on multiple online platforms March 22.

Filmed in Sao Paulo, Brazil just before the pandemic shut everything down, the movie is set in the United States. The pandemic slowed the release of the film, according to Sless, but the distributor really got it going and early results have it getting favorable reviews.

It is a horror film that Sless described as extremely suspenseful, and added, “It feels like a drama and the suspense builds and things begin to unfold as the cast seeks answers. It will keep you on the edge of your seat, there is a supernatural element, but it is not really gory.”

The characters, including several that appeared with him in the 2019 independent film, “Among Thieves,” are together again in “Deep Hatred.” Sless’ character, Mark travels with his friends Cindy, played by Sara Drust, and Nathan, played by Evan Jordan, to Cindy’s family home after the death of her father. Looking for comfort, she is joined by friends on the trip but soon after they arrive, they discover the house hides a terrible secret.

Sless is involved with other projects as well. He can be seen pitching for Microsoft, Lumen Skin Care and Meridian grooming aids. He can also be seen in the Netfilx film “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandal” as the high school guidance counselor. Sless said it was a great role for him and he has high hopes it will open more acting doors for him in the future.

“It is great to be able to do what you love and make a living at it. While I have concentrated on films, now that things are opening up, there are projects that I have worked on with friends that we may adapt for the live stage,” said Sless.

He has also taught young kids at a private camp in California and said it was a great time, reminiscent of his summers working at the Jewish Community Center’s Camp by the Sea in Margate for several summers.

As an actor, having a thick skin is important.

“You have to be confident and I feel that I gained a great deal of confidence at Mainland. Becky Sannino and Judy Cline (former MRHS drama teachers and directors) helped to give me that strong foundation to be confident,” said Sless. “They were very encouraging and looking back, I felt well taken care of at Mainland. If I am feeling low, honestly, I can think back to my roots and remember. I use it to reenergize myself. The resilience built up when I was at Mainland lets the negative slide off a little easier.”

To follow what is on the horizon for Jeremy Sless, follow him on Instagram (@jeremysless) or his website jeremysless.com.