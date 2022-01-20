Longtime Central Square store Joelle's to close in Linwood

LINWOOD — Gail Rosenthal has decided it is time to enjoy more of life, plus work a little less.
The longtime owner of Joelle’s Cards and Gifts in the upscale shopping center Central Square is selling off her inventory and retiring. While that is a good thing for her and her husband Bob, it is a change for so many patrons who have been visiting the iconic shop for years.
The Rosenthals purchased the card shop and opened their doors in 2010. At that time, it was called Wrap It Up. But prior to that, longtime patrons will remember it was Faber’s, then I. Faber Book Store and originally the Purple Balloon.
The Fabers had owned a shop on Gordon’s Alley in Atlantic City and Rosenthal worked there for a time.
“I knew the original owners, and although I never worked in this shop, I had been with them in Atlantic City and they were a wonderful family,” said Rosenthal. “When I decided to open the shop in 2010, I felt it was somewhat like going full circle to open here in Dorie’s (owner of I. Faber) shop.”
The name change, from Wrap It Up to Joelle’s?
“That was simple,” said Rosenthal, “It is a mashup of our kid’s names. Our son is Joe and our daughter is Michelle so we had a little fun and named it Joelle’s.”
Over the years, Joelle’s has been a true family business with Gail’s husband Bob working and their kids.
“I have loved it and I have struggled with the decision to retire, but it is a good decision,” said Rosenthal.
The pandemic pushed the decision to retire. In November 2020, Gail came down with COVID-19 right before Thanksgiving and ended up being hospitalized. She also lost her brother to the disease at the same time. With Thanksgiving looming, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Rosenthal was struggling to get the shop through the busiest time of the year and she was unable to be there.
With the help of family and a friend, Lisa Faber and son Dylan O’Hara from Forked River who volunteered to make the trek from Ocean County to help her longtime friend, the store got through the busy season. O’Hara’s grandparents owned the original I. Faber and told Rosenthal that volunteering to help through the holidays was an easy decision because it felt like she was in some way helping her grandparents.
Rosenthal said with the mandatory shutdown of businesses for three months due to the pandemic and then people not quite comfortable with shopping indoors again, business did not rebound as they hoped it would.
“We did curbside delivery to our customers but it is not the same,” said Rosenthal. “A lot of my customers go away during the winter and when spring came around last year we hoped it would go back to normal. Business did pick up, but not like it was.
“We are doing OK and we could have pushed through these next few months and it would have been OK, but I decided, I think it is time to spend more time doing the things I have wanted to do. We have my daughter’s wedding coming up and I want to really enjoy helping her plan all the details and other things I enjoy and don’t have the time to do because I am always working.”
But as Rosenthal puts sales signs up and customers see her “retirement sale” in the window, they come in to tell her how much they will miss coming in for a gift, or cards or invitations or bringing in their grandchildren to pick out a special Melissa and Doug toy.
“I have really enjoyed owning the shop,” said Rosenthal. “I loved going to the gift and trade shows. Buying for a small business is tough, but I think I had a pretty good eye for what would sell. I love my customers and I will miss them. They come in to talk about their families and they have become more than good customers, they are good friends.”
Bob Rosenthal took over the sales counter on a recent weekend while his wife and daughter attended a bridal show.
“Every customer came in (and) they would tell me they love Gail and they love the store and will really miss being able to come in and always get the perfect card for whatever their occasion,” he said. “But I support my wife’s decision to retire. I know she has some mixed feelings but it is a good thing.”
Gail Rosenthal echoed the sentiments and said, “it is a change and changes can be hard but while I will really miss my neighbors here in Central Square and I will miss my customers, I am looking forward to what comes next.”
The Rosenthals live in Somers Point and are not moving out of the area.
As for the shop, it will not be a card and gift store coming in next. Gail Rosenthal said she has met the people opening up after her and hopes they will continue selling cards in the store. There is no date on when the next shop owner will open their doors, or what the name of the shop will be.
For now, Joelle’s Cards and Gifts, 199 New Road, Suite 16, is open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and closed on Sundays. Everything in the store is 30% off and holiday merchandise is 50% off. For additional information see them on Facebook or call the shop at 609-653-1743.