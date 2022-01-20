Longtime Central Square store Joelle's to close in Linwood

“We are doing OK and we could have pushed through these next few months and it would have been OK, but I decided, I think it is time to spend more time doing the things I have wanted to do. We have my daughter’s wedding coming up and I want to really enjoy helping her plan all the details and other things I enjoy and don’t have the time to do because I am always working.”

But as Rosenthal puts sales signs up and customers see her “retirement sale” in the window, they come in to tell her how much they will miss coming in for a gift, or cards or invitations or bringing in their grandchildren to pick out a special Melissa and Doug toy.

“I have really enjoyed owning the shop,” said Rosenthal. “I loved going to the gift and trade shows. Buying for a small business is tough, but I think I had a pretty good eye for what would sell. I love my customers and I will miss them. They come in to talk about their families and they have become more than good customers, they are good friends.”

Bob Rosenthal took over the sales counter on a recent weekend while his wife and daughter attended a bridal show.