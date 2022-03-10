Keith Cooper retires from Gateway Playhouse, new Executive Director named

SOMERS POINT — Keith Cooper, longtime entertainment industry professional and executive director of Somers Point’s Gateway Playhouse, has announced he is retiring April 1.

Cooper and his partner, Broadway veteran Kelly Briggs, have been among the driving forces for the historic playhouse on Bay Avenue since the start of the Gateway’s fundraising and rebuilding campaign in 2009. Upon the theater’s opening in 2017, Cooper assumed the duties of executive director, seeing to all of the venue’s day to day operations, booking and contracting talent, and coordinating productions. Though the Gateway is primarily volunteer driven, Cooper’s experience and expertise in the entertainment industry has been paramount to the theater’s success.

A graduate of Indiana University, Cooper segued from a successful performing career, including multiple national tours of Sesame Street Live as “Bert,” into a corporate career as the entertainment manager for Caesars Atlantic City. Following his time in Atlantic City, he served as company manager for multiple Disney productions on Broadway and national tours.

His career took him to the high seas as the company manager on Norwegian Cruise Lines’ ship the Epic, and eventually, serving as entertainment director for Norwegian Cruise Lines, preparing new ships to open with the highest caliber performers and entertainment.

In 2019, Cooper was presented with the Louis P. DeScioli Award of Excellence by the Somers Point Business Association in recognition of his efforts at the Gateway Playhouse and contributions to the community of Somers Point.

Board Chairman Jim Dalfonso cites Cooper’s contributions as countless. “Without Keith, this doesn’t get off the ground. His passion for the arts, business savvy, and entertainment acumen were vital to both our opening and our ability to stay open. He will be sorely missed.”

As the Gateway transitions to its next era, Jennifer Gatewood assumes the position of executive director. Jennifer was previously the volunteer coordinator for the playhouse and has been an active member of the Gateway’s core management group from 2017. Jennifer is also the board president for Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts in Somers Point and brings a background in human resources to the position.

On Sunday, April 3, the Gateway Playhouse will host Briggs and friends in concert to celebrate Cooper’s retirement. Tickets are available by calling 609-653-0553 or on the theater’s website at gatewaybythebay.org.

Upon retirement, Cooper and Briggs plan to travel the world, spending extra time in their home away from home, Ireland.