Great Bay Gallery to take part in Artists Sunday

SOMERS POINT — Great Bay Gallery will participate in Artists Sunday, the nation-wide promotion for artists and crafters Sunday, Nov. 29.

Although Artists Sunday is a one-day event nationally, Great Bay Gallery will continue its sale throughout the week, ending Dec. 5.

Similar to Cyber Monday following Thanksgiving, Artists Sunday will offer the public locally and throughout the country opportunities to purchase art in all forms. Joining several local galleries, Great Bay Gallery will feature the work of artist Kathleen Arleth, fabric artist Monica Arleth, Shabby Chic signs by sign-crafter J. Craddock, collectible vinyl jazz albums and additional gift items. The gallery will be open from noon to 5 p.m. each day. All items are available for purchase.

The week-long art sale event will culminate on Friday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m., the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club will present its annual Riddlesbrood Players zany production "Charles Dickens' Christmas Carol" performed outdoors on four porches in the Somers Point Historic Preservation District. The presentation will be free and open to the public. For more information call 609-653-4991.

The Great Bay Gallery is at 829 Bay Ave.