Grace Lutheran welcomes new pastor

SOMERS POINT — The congregation of Grace Lutheran Church enjoyed a celebration on Sunday, Sept. 12, as the Rev. Althea Albright was officially installed as the new pastor. Albright came to Grace Lutheran nearly a year ago, but like so many events, the installation by the bishop in front of the congregation was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Sunday morning regular 10:15 a.m. service was highlighted with Albright’s installation. Bishop Tracie Bartholomew of the New Jersey Synod led the installation. For the congregation as well as Bishop Bartholomew, being together at Grace Lutheran is a special time. While the bishop now lives in Lawrenceville, and travels to the Lutheran congregations statewide, she is originally from Somers Point, and Grace Lutheran is her home church and where her parents are still members.

“This is a very special day for me because I am here to welcome Pastor Althea to this wonderful community and this is where my spiritual journey began so I also get to see classmates from high school, former teachers, it really is very special,” said the bishop.