13-year-old sells 'VaxPack' at Linwood market

LINWOOD — Joseph D’Allessandro is a big baseball fan. The 13-year-old leaned on his love of baseball to come up with a new product, the VaxPack and it was selling like hotcakes at the Linwood Farmers Market on a recent Saturday.

The pandemic has crushed some businesses and helped others like Instacart and DoorDash expand. The pandemic fueled the creation of VaxPack, a protective holder for the COVID-19 vaccine record card to keep it safe in your wallet. The young entrepreneur explained that he and his father, John D’Allessandro, enjoy collecting baseball cards, and as they were looking through cards they had already placed in plastic holders, the idea of the VaxPack came to him.

“People are getting their vaccine, and they have the card that they need to keep as a record, and I thought something similar to what protects the baseball cards could be adapted to protect the vaccine card. We did some experimenting and made some prototypes until we settled on this one,” D’Allessandro said as he held up several VaxPacks.

He had a table set up at the Linwood Farmers Market and a steady stream of customers paid $5 for their own VaxPack. The $5 is not going to the inventor, rather it is going to the AtlantiCare Foundation. D’Allessandro said he is hoping he will be able to donate at least $5,000 by the end of the summer.