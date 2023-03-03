Buyers in the Mainland communities have been paying more for homes, as a limited inventory has increased competition over recent years.

The number of homes for sale in Atlantic County as of January was 1,940, 5% lower from last year.

Just this past month only 20 single family homes were for sale in Linwood, 10 in Northfield and 19 in Somers Point.

The average listing price recorded in New Jersey overall was $325,000, nearly 48% higher than 2020. This influx in housing prices, however has not led to more housing being built, or a growth in the inventory of sellers. As a result, while homes are fetching a good price, there's not as much available, leading buyers to look elsewhere.

Increases in home prices have been strong, although they have varied by community. In 2022, Somers Point recorded a 60% rise in listing prices, Linwood a 28% increase and Northfield a 40% jump.

The higher prices aren't deterring the successful buyer, and as a result, homes aren't staying on the market as long as they once did. Homes in Somers Point remained on market for an average of 42 days this year, 21 days fewer than they did in 2021. On average, homes were on the market for 70 days in Atlantic County, 12 fewer days than they were in 2020.

Lisa Alper-Russo, a real estate agent from Platinum Real Estate in Linwood, said that she is seeing the trend of less homes for sale throughout the Mainland.

“Lower inventory, less homes on the market,” Alper-Russo said. “Last year we were seeing sometimes eight to ten buyers bidding on the same property, driving the price up, sometimes considerably during bidding wars. While I am still seeing some multiple offers, I am not seeing the same frenzy as we did last year.”

While there are a limited amount of homes available to buy on the Mainland, those that are for sale are going quickly, which makes the market appear better than it is.

“We are seeing extremely low inventory,” Alper-Russo said. “With that being said, houses that are new on the market, and if they are priced properly, are being matched with buyers quickly. Our buyers today are extremely savvy. It’s basic economics and supply and demand.”

Another trend that has been steadily popping up since the pandemic is what buyers are looking for within their new homes. Prospective buyers have traditionally looked at the condition and space of a home's kitchen and bathrooms. While those are still factors, home buyers are now asking about home offices space, a product of the the growing work-from-home model spawned during the pandemic.

“Several of my clients are looking for multiple office and work from home spaces and homes with pools are always popular,” Alper-Russo said.

Since the Mainland community is fairly small, most homes are near schools, parks, restaurants. The bike path also runs through all three towns. Alper-Russo says that many people enjoy being near the bike path, which has been and remains an important community feature.

Mary Thompson, a real estate agent with Glen Cove Real Estate, says that she is noticing the trend of more buyers from outside the state looking to resettle here.

"Several of my clients are from outside of New Jersey and want to be as close to the beach as possible," Thompson said. "Northfield, Linwood and especially Somers Point have become quite attractive to them for a second home."

While it’s hard to mask down what a typical home buyer in this day and age is, the average age in New Jersey for first time home buyers is 45. Back in 1981 the average age was 29 and it has slowly increased up to 33 in 2020.

"Some of my first time homebuyers are still in their 20s, but I am seeing more and more that are in their 30s after renting for a good part of their 20s," Thompson said.

A healthy commercial real estate market, with potential for growth

As of February, commercial real estate makes up 9% of buildings in the Mainland, and while it's hard to track specific trends there, a few things are apparent to local realtors.

Samantha Roessler, owner of Foresite Commercial Realty in Northfield, says that while each business owner wants different things, many people look to open a business in Northfield due to traffic from the parkway and the Mainland's access to the Downbeach community of Margate.

Roessler says some clients look to be easily accessible and near heavily trafficked roads, while others want a certain style within the building they choose.

Inventory wise, Roessler says she is seeing very little available on the industrial side and within office spaces.

"On the retail side, things have stayed pretty consistent. There is more available for big box real estate and less for smaller retail now," Roessler said.

When it comes to new business owners, either leasing or buying new spaces, Foresite Commercial Realty has seen a lot of action in both. In the last year the company has sold 14 major buildings and done 28,000 square feet of new leases in just the Cornerstone Commerce Center alone.

Out of those new leases and closings, it seems that more and more business owners are looking to expand and move to the Mainland.

"In the last three to four months we've seen four to five new businesses come into the area," Roessler said. "Out of those, a few were business owners from different states looking to expand and move to the Mainland."