Mental health group to hold program on public advocacy

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will present an education program for people who want to learn how to advocate for mental health issues.

The program will cover the following topics:

• Learn the distinction between personal advocacy for your loved one and public and policy advocacy for a global impact on mental health

• Learn how to find pending legislation pertaining to mental and public health issues

• Learn how to be a public policy advocate, how to find your state representatives, how to draft an effective personal story statement and how to address and forward letters of support to your state legislators.

• Learn what NAMI Atlantic/Cape May does to support advocacy for mental health issues.

Marc Hurvitz, a vice president for NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, a NAMINJ board member and certified advocacy teacher will be the speaker.

The program will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 23. It will be free on Zoom. Registration is required to receive the link. Contact Rachel Ludwig at 609-517-4823 or email rachelhludwig@gmail.com.