Mays Landing street hockey 2020-2021 champions

Canadians 2020-'21 Cadet division champions

All the coaches are proud of the Canadians winning their first championship, it was a long time coming. Congratulations to all the kids, best luck in the future. Canadiens players, Callahan Carter, Collins Dylan, Frank Jeremy, Gazo Lauren, Goff Matthew, Kurtz Mason, Lee James, Manning Ryan, Sanders Cole, Smith Gunnar, Snodgrass Joey, Winterbottom Nate, Winterbottom Kelly.

Jets 2020-'21 Beaver division champions

Sean Cleveland, Bruce Bellace, Sean Nuttal, Connor Flynn, Mikkel Flores, Matt Auer, Aidyn Camp, Tommy Mclaughlin, Nick Marcello, Zack Gromadzyn, Jayden Purcell, Nick Bellace, Goalie Ryder Newman and Coaches Johnathon Camp and Kenny Cleveland. For the second year in a row the jets become back to back champions beating a very tough maple leaf team. These boys had an amazing season only loosing one game and had a tremendous work ethic ethic from start to finish. Looking forward to watching these boys grow into young men and would like to wish them the best of luck wherever the road may take them. No doubt in my mind these young men are going to accomplish many more amazing things in life. "How do you move a mountain? One rock at a time." Pasta power!

Predators 2020-'21 Penguin Division champions

Ben Mason, Koda Reeder, Goalie Kaiden Doherty, Apollo Schaab, Dane Scholder, Noah Camp, Danny Cleveland, Isaiyah Nunez, PJ Lihach, AJ Harvey, Zachary McCullen, Josh Seckinger, Lexi Reighert, Joey Katz, and Coaches Johnathon Camp, Kenny Cleveland, Jamie Doherty and Evan Scholder. Incredibly the Predators team went undefeated this year which lead to them to become back to back Championships for the second time in 5 years. The hard work and determination the team showed to always want to get better and improve in every aspect of the game was truly fun to watch. The love this group had for the game of hockey was even more special to see them put there heart into every play and every time they stepped on the court. "It's not about how good you are, it's about how good you want to be."