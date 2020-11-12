Hamilton Township election results

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Former Democratic Committeeperson Judy Link regained her seat on the Hamilton Township Committee by defeating her Republican challenger Richard Cheek by 6,817 to 6,503 on Election Day, Nov. 3. Cheek, the chairman of the township’s Planning Board, previously won a contested primary battle against incumbent Republican Committeeman John Kurtz this summer.

“As the election has not yet been certified, I am cautiously optimistic that I will have enough votes after the provisional ballots are counted to fill the seat on Township Committee,” Link said. “That said, I would like to thank all those who worked on my behalf to secure my election. I look forward to serving all the people of Hamilton Township again. To my opponent, Richard Cheeks, I’d like to thank him for the service he has rendered to Hamilton Township.”

“There are a couple of issues I want to pursue when I rejoin the Township Committee. Foremost to me are the Egg Harbor River dam repair project and the closure of the township dump. I also question how the township’s road program has been handled over the last ten years.”