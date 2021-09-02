Temple Beth Shalom lists virtual High Holiday services

BRIGANTINE — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is one of Judaism’s holiest days. Rosh Hashanah commemorates the creation of the world and marks the beginning of the Days of Awe, a 10-day period of introspection and repentance that culminates in the Yom Kippur holiday, also known as the Day of Atonement.

Temple Beth Shalom is in high gear preparing its shul and congregants for the upcoming High Holiday services of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur to meet the spiritual needs of its congregants and the community. After consulting with a variety of Jewish organizations and health authorities, the TBS COVID-19 Task Force has made the difficult decision to again hold services virtually this year. Protocols have been developed to honor the sanctity of the Holy Days and observe the Jewish value (mitzvah) of protecting lives and keeping others from danger.

Our services will be conducted by our own Rabbi Gerald Fox and Cantor Robert Freedman. Rabbi Fox’s services are known for their warmth, meaning, and are spiritually uplifting.

Cantor Freedman’s beautiful voice has been heard interpreting and lifting up Jewish prayer in congregations throughout the East Coast and California, and he has had an extensive history of choral and voice performances.