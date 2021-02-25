 Skip to main content
Stockton students make wreaths for SGLC residents
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University students made 125 colorful wreaths to brighten the winter months for the residents of Seashore Gardens Living Center (SGLC). The wreaths were a service project for the annual MLK Day Celebration on Jan. 30 for the Stockton Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning (SCCESL). Students hand delivered the construction paper wreaths to SGLC.

