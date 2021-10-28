Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament Raises $10,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament brought out supporters and volunteers in full force on Oct. 4 for its first in-person event in nearly two years, raising more than $10,000 for the programs and services at Seashore Gardens Living Center.

Held at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, the event reunited families who have been involved with supporting SGLC for decades and brought new golfers who have more recent ties to the Home. Blue Heron has been hosting the event since its inception in 2016.

“It was an amazing day,” said Sharon D’Angio, Director of Donor Services and PR. “We had perfect weather, a good turnout and everyone was so happy to be able to be together. There was so much goodwill, it was intoxicating.”

Golfers enjoyed a boxed lunch, a gift of a food cooler, an afternoon of play, and an awards dinner. Prizes were awarded for closest to the pin and the longest drive. Divisions Maintenance Group earned top honors as first place finishers.

Event co-chairs Jason Goldstein and David Lieberman led a committee of dedicated volunteers that included Howard Bernstein, Shirley Labov Bernstein, Rich Cohen, Sharon D’Angio, Helene Hordes, Martin H. Klein, William Knight, Ethel Frank Levinson, Fran Streeper, and Antonio Tronco.