Retired local police officer realizes lifelong dream

Munoz encountered numerous difficulties on his trip east. Most notably was the turbulence he encountered when crossing the Rocky Mountains. “My poor Ranger and I were tossed up, down and sideways, so violently that I thought my plane was going to be torn apart,” he said. “The five-point harness kept me in my seat, but I still managed to bang my head against the ceiling several times. At first I didn’t know what was happening to me, then I realized that the autopilot was trying to keep the plane on its assigned heading and the wind was trying to blow my plane to the right, up and down. I quickly disengaged the autopilot, slowed the plane down and turned to the right with the wind. Then I used the tracking mode that I was taught, which allows you to turn the knob on the Dynon screen, which moves the heading bug and steers the plane while still keeping track of the GPS. I went around the side of the mountain instead of over it. I was shaken but regrouped and continued to my first refueling stop with a slight headache.”