Professor Norma Boakes receives N.J. Mathematics Teachers Assn. Award

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mays Landing resident Norma Boakes, professor of education at Stockton University, was named the 2020 recipient of the Max Sobel Award for Outstanding Service and Leadership in Mathematics Education by the Association of Mathematics Teachers of New Jersey.

The award requires the recipient to have worked as an educator for at least 20 years and have made “extraordinary contributions to the advancement of mathematics education in New Jersey.”

Boakes teaches courses that prepare students for a role as future teachers. As program coordinator of the Teacher Education Program at Stockton, Boakes has helped develop several degree paths to teacher certification.

In 2015, she was the program chair for a National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Conference held in Atlantic City. Prior to coming to Stockton in 2002 she taught math in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District.

One of her most popular classes is The Art and Math of Origami, which includes a student showcase of their work.

“I feel very fortunate to have a chance to touch others’ lives and be a part of the preparation of the next generation of teachers,” Boakes said.